KiwiTech Announces Strategic Investment in Be&Go to Power AI-Driven, Purpose-Led Travel Across the Americas

KiwiTech and Be&Go announce a strategic partnership to build an AI-powered, purpose-driven travel platform across the Americas.

The collaboration brings Be&Go into KiwiTech’s portfolio as both companies work to build a scalable, AI-powered platform for purpose-driven travel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a global innovation and technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Be&Go, an emerging travel technology platform reimagining how people discover, access, and experience travel across the Americas.

The relationship deepens KiwiTech’s involvement with Be&Go Vacation, positioning the company within its portfolio of strategically backed startups. The partnership reflects KiwiTech’s long-term commitment to building and scaling purpose-driven platforms that combine advanced technology with real-world impact.

Through this partnership, KiwiTech will work closely with Be&Go to architect and develop a next-generation, AI-powered travel platform designed to personalize journeys at scale while strengthening cultural, social, and economic connections across the region. The platform will leverage intelligent matchmaking, behavioral insights, and adaptive learning to connect travelers with experiences that align with their values, interests, and intent.

“This partnership represents a major, game-changing moment for the travel industry, combining cutting-edge AI technology with meaningful social impact,” said Thiago Jimenez, Founder and CEO of Be&Go. “Be&Go is a revolutionary, AI-powered platform designed to interconnect the Americas by reimagining how people discover, access, and experience travel across the region. Through our strategic collaboration with KiwiTech, we are building a scalable, intelligent infrastructure that not only disrupts traditional travel models but also drives inclusion, connectivity, and economic opportunity at scale.”

The collaboration positions Be&Go as a flagship investment within KiwiTech’s venture and innovation ecosystem, where the firm partners with founders beyond capital to provide deep engineering expertise, AI architecture, and go-to-market support.

“Be&Go reflects the kind of founder vision and long-term thinking we actively seek in our portfolio,” said Mohsin Syed, President & CSO of KiwiTech. “Our decision to partner and invest is rooted in conviction. Together, we are not just building a travel platform, but an intelligent system that enables more human, inclusive, and connected experiences across borders.”

Be&Go’s platform roadmap includes multiple phases, starting with a unified digital ecosystem connecting travelers, local providers, and curators, followed by an experience intelligence layer that adapts to user behavior, and ultimately an AI-driven concierge designed to evolve alongside each traveler.

Together, KiwiTech and Be&Go aim to redefine travel as a catalyst for connection, discovery, and transformation, supported by technology that scales purpose as intentionally as it scales growth.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 20+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

About Be&Go

Be&Go is an AI-powered travel technology platform focused on purpose-driven discovery across the Americas. By combining intelligent personalization with cultural and community connection, Be&Go enables journeys that are meaningful, inclusive, and deeply aligned with who travelers are and what they value.

