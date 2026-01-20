ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Gang Members Over the Weekend

Despite a more than 1300% increase in assaults against them, ICE law enforcement officers continued to arrest the worst of the worst from communities across the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and gang members over the weekend.

“Our ICE law enforcement never stop fulfilling their mission to make America safe again,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans were enjoying their weekends, our law enforcement was arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and gang members. Despite a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them, our officers continue to put their lives on the line seven days a week to remove heinous criminals from American neighborhoods.”

ICE made the following arrests on January 16 through 18:

ICE Baltimore arrested Manuel Matta-Reyes, a 55-year-old citizen of Guatemala. Matta’s criminal history includes convictions for second degree murder, and rape first degree in Rutherford County, NC.

ICE San Francisco arrested Benjamin Zaragoza-Garcia, a 32-year-old criminal alien of Mexico. Zaragoza’s criminal history includes convictions for robbery with gang enhancements in Riverside, CA.

ICE New Orleans arrested Alfredo Rodriguez-Ordonez, a 31-year-old criminal alien of Mexico. Rodriguez’s criminal history includes convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor in Shelby County, TN and for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien in Memphis, TN.

ICE Houston arrested Ronal Garbey-Jorin, a 27-year-old criminal alien of Cuba. Garbey’s criminal history includes a conviction for assault of a family member in Houston, TX.

ICE Atlanta arrested Juan Manuel Salinas, a 51-year-old criminal alien of Mexico. Salinas’s criminal history includes a conviction for larceny of motor vehicle in Lenoir County, NC.

ICE Dallas arrested Jose Eduardo Choc-Sian, a 35-year-old criminal alien of Guatemala. Choc’s criminal history includes convictions for simple sexual battery and soliciting a prostitute in Terrebonne, LA.

ICE San Antonio arrested Eubeleo Lopez-Arzate, a 29-year-old criminal alien of Mexico. Lopez’s criminal history includes a conviction for burglary of a building in Georgetown, TX.

ICE Buffalo arrested Dorelien Frantzcy, a 37-year-old criminal alien of Haiti. Frantzcy’s criminal history includes a conviction for burglary in New York, NY.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Dilton Merlos-Campos, a 47-year-old criminal alien of El Salvador. Merlos’ criminal history includes a conviction for burglary in Los Angeles, CA.

ICE Newark arrested Walace Pereira-Lima, a 43-year-old criminal alien of Brazil. Pereira’s criminal history includes a conviction for child pornography in the United States District Court of Massachusetts.

ICE San Antonio removed Jose Garcia-Samaniego, a 43-year-old citizen of Mexico. Garcia’s criminal history includes a conviction for 1st degree sexual assault of a minor without consent in Adams County, NE.

ICE Atlanta arrested Roni Ayala-Raines, a 40-year-old criminal alien of Honduras. Ayala’s criminal history includes a conviction for assault by pointing a gun in Lee County, NC.

ICE Houston arrested Bruno Eliazar Guevara-Suazo, a 34-year-old criminal alien of Honduras. Guevara’s criminal history includes a conviction for assault on peace officer in Harris County, TX.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Ehsan Jalal, a 52-year-old citizen of Afghanistan. Jalal’s criminal history includes a conviction for robbery in Los Angeles, CA.

ICE Philadelphia arrested Alexander Alejandro Xol-Pop, a 20-year-old criminal alien of Guatemala. Xol’s criminal history includes a conviction for strangulation in Philadelphia, PA.

