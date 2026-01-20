ICE Continues to Remove the Worst of the Worst from Minneapolis Streets as DHS Law Enforcement Marks 3,000 Arrests During Operation Metro Surge

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement and information regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of dangerous criminal illegal aliens in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend including murderers, rapists, gang members, and perpetrators of fraud.

“We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “In the last 6 weeks, our brave DHS law enforcement have arrested 3,000 criminal illegal aliens including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals. A huge victory for public safety.”

This weekend, ICE arrested dangerous criminals during Operation Metro Surge, including:

Yang Koua Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for homicide and robbery. Moua is an admitted “Oriental Lo” gang member and was issued a final order of removal in 2013.

Tze Thao, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with a conviction for homicide. He was issued a final order of removal in 2015.

Abdikadir Sheik Yusuf, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, with convictions for assault, forgery, and obstruction and arrests for drug possession and theft.

Arnoldo Jose Hernandez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with convictions for sexual assault and driving under the influence. Hernandez-Perez was issued a final order of removal in 2018.

Blong Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and convicted sex offender. This monster’s criminal history includes a conviction for sodomy on a 12-year-old girl and sexual assault.

Dat Quoc Ly, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, with a criminal history including multiple arrests for driving under the influence, larceny, assault and making terrorist threats and an arrest for fraud.

Jorge Cordoso-Luna, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, with convictions for aggravated assault with a weapon, larceny, assault, possession of cocaine, and robbery with a gun.