Mushroom Market Projected to Reach $117.11 Billion by 2030 - Comprehensive Report from The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $117.11 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

The mushroom industry has been experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing consumer interest and diverse applications. As more people recognize the benefits of mushrooms, both in culinary and health contexts, the market is set to expand significantly. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional influences, and emerging trends shaping the future of the mushroom sector.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Mushroom Market

The mushroom market has seen strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $73.14 billion in 2025 to $79.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This rise during the historical period is largely attributed to growing mushroom consumption in traditional dishes, the growth of small-scale farming operations, wider use in food processing industries, accessibility of affordable cultivation materials, and heightened awareness about the nutritional benefits of mushrooms.

Looking ahead, the mushroom market is expected to accelerate its growth, reaching an estimated $117.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Factors fueling this surge include rising demand for functional foods, the expansion of indoor vertical farming techniques, increasing use of mushrooms in nutraceuticals, growth in export-focused production, and greater consumer preference for organic and specialty mushroom varieties. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period are the growing popularity of nutrient-rich and medicinal mushrooms, the adoption of controlled environment farming, use of advanced growing substrates, the rise of ready-to-eat and processed mushroom products, and interest in exotic and premium mushroom types.

Understanding the Nature of Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the reproductive structures produced by certain fungi. While they resemble the fruit of plants, mushrooms do not contain seeds; instead, they release millions of microscopic spores that develop in the pores or gills beneath the mushroom cap. Essentially, a mushroom is a complex, fleshy fruiting body of a fungus, such as basidiomycetes, typically made up of a stalk topped with a cap.

Key Factors Influencing Growth in the Mushroom Market

One of the main factors driving mushroom market growth is the rising popularity of vegan diets. Veganism excludes all animal-derived products including meat, dairy, and eggs. Increasing numbers of consumers adopt vegan lifestyles due to health considerations, animal welfare concerns, and environmental sustainability. This shift is boosting mushroom consumption as people seek plant-based protein and nutrient sources. For example, in May 2024, the Plant Based Foods Association in the US reported that plant-based food sales on e-commerce platforms reached $394 million in 2023, growing annually by 16.4%, with plant-based items holding 6.8% of the online market share. Additionally, 62% of households purchased plant-based products, and 81% of those buyers made repeat purchases. Such data highlights how the vegan diet trend is positively impacting mushroom demand.

Regional Developments and Growth Patterns in the Mushroom Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest market for mushrooms and is also predicted to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The mushroom market report covers key geographies including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

