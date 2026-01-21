Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report 2026: Business Growth, Key Development Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The greenhouse horticulture sector has been expanding swiftly, driven by advancements in protected cultivation and increasing consumer demand for fresh produce. This market is set to experience significant growth as more growers adopt innovative technologies and sustainable practices to meet rising food security challenges worldwide. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook in this evolving industry.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size and Growth Projections

The greenhouse horticulture market has seen remarkable growth, with its value rising from $36.08 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $40.16 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the adoption of protected cultivation techniques, increased demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, early use of greenhouse films, broader application of climate-control methods, and expansion of horticultural crop farming.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $61.22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Key elements fueling this future growth include the rising need for controlled-environment agriculture, a shift toward premium horticulture products, growth in urban farming projects, focus on resource-efficient greenhouse technologies, and increasing concerns over global food security. Emerging trends in this period involve year-round crop production, cultivation of high-value horticulture crops, adoption of advanced climate control systems, the growing popularity of urban and rooftop greenhouses, and an emphasis on water-saving cultivation methods.

Understanding Greenhouse Horticulture Practices

Greenhouse horticulture involves growing plants within controlled greenhouse environments. This method offers farmers precise management over critical factors such as temperature, humidity, light exposure, and carbon dioxide levels, improving crop yield and quality while reducing vulnerability to external environmental fluctuations.

Pest Infestation as a Key Growth Driver for the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

One of the major factors propelling the greenhouse horticulture market is the rising incidence of pest infestations. These infestations, characterized by large populations of harmful pests, can negatively impact plants, animals, and even human health. The greenhouse horticulture industry is actively engaged in developing innovative pest management solutions, including host resistance breeding, biological control techniques, and improved cultural practices.

These approaches help reduce reliance on chemical pesticides while maintaining high crop quality and output. For instance, a report published in March 2023 by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in the US highlighted that pests cause between 20% and 40% losses in global crop production annually. Furthermore, plant diseases lead to approximately $220 billion in economic losses worldwide each year, and invasive insect species contribute to around $70 billion in damages. As such, the growing challenge of pest infestation is a significant factor driving demand for greenhouse horticulture solutions.

Regional Dynamics in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the greenhouse horticulture market. However, during the forecast period, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market report also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and regional growth opportunities.

