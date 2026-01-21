The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Genetically Modified Crops Market Outlook: Growth Trends, Opportunities & Competitive Landscape to 2030

Expected to grow to $34.4 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The genetically modified crops market is gaining significant traction as advances in biotechnology continue to transform agriculture. With increasing global demands for sustainable food production and innovative farming methods, the market is set to expand steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Size and Growth Outlook from 2025 to 2030

The genetically modified crops market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $25.27 billion in 2025 to $26.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This rise during the historical period is mainly due to early adoption of Bt traits, heightened pest pressures on traditional crops, expansion in herbicide-tolerant cultivation, increased seed research and development investments, and the scaling up of commercial genetically modified farming.

Download a free sample of the genetically modified crops market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3183&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $34.4 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.5%. This forecasted expansion is driven by growing demand for crops that withstand climate challenges, a focus on nutrient-enriched varieties, the necessity for higher-yield farming systems, the advancement of gene-editing technologies, and heightened concerns about global food security. During this period, notable trends will include the development of multi-trait genetically modified varieties, increased emphasis on stress-resistant crop traits, broader adoption of genetically modified crops by large-scale farmers, expansion of applications beyond food production, and a stronger focus on traits that enhance shelf life.

Understanding Genetically Modified Crops and Their Agricultural Benefits

Genetically modified crops are plants whose DNA has been altered through genetic engineering techniques. By leveraging biotechnology, these crops are enhanced with specific traits such as improved resistance to pests, better nutritional profiles, and greater tolerance to environmental stresses. The primary objective is to boost agricultural productivity and promote sustainability by creating varieties that perform better under various conditions, thereby supporting food security and reducing environmental impact.

View the full genetically modified crops market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Genetically Modified Crops Market

A central force propelling the genetically modified crops market is the rising global crop production. Crop production involves cultivating plants for food, feed, and industrial applications, and genetically modified crops contribute to this by offering traits that improve resistance to pests and diseases. These improvements help increase yields and resilience, addressing pressing food security challenges while minimizing strain on natural resources. For example, in December 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a UN agency based in Italy, reported that global primary crop production reached 9.9 billion tonnes in 2023, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. This growth in crop output underscores the expanding role of genetically modified crops in meeting worldwide demands.

Regional Leaders in the Genetically Modified Crops Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the genetically modified crops market, reflecting its advanced agricultural technologies and widespread adoption of biotech crops. South America ranked as the second-largest region in terms of market share, driven by extensive farming activities and favorable regulatory environments. Other regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Genetically Modified Crops Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Genetically Modified Animal Products Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-animal-products-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Fruits Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-fruits-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Vegetables Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-vegetables-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.