Top HOWO Spare Parts Manufacturer Strengthens Global Aftermarket Supply

LANXIANG ROAD, TIANQIAO ZONE, JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the global heavy truck aftermarket has experienced significant growth driven by expanding logistics networks, rising industrial activities, and increased investments in infrastructure. According to Global Market Insights, the heavy-duty truck parts market is expected to exceed USD 120 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. This expansion highlights the increasing demand for high-quality spare components that ensure performance, uptime, and reliability for fleet operators worldwide.

Amid this landscape, one standout performer has been Shandong Shengyue Technology Development Co., Ltd., which has rapidly grown to become a top HOWO spare parts manufacturer serving customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. With continuing investments in production capacity, quality systems, and global distribution channels, the company has built a strong reputation in the heavy truck parts industry.

Founded in the early 2000s in Shandong Province, China, Shandong Shengyue Technology Development Co., Ltd. has more than two decades of experience in supplying high-performance parts for heavy truck brands. Its product portfolio has continually expanded to meet market demand, with a focus on HOWO TX spare parts, HOWO A7 spare parts, suspension components, engine parts, brake systems, and electrical parts.

Unlike many aftermarket suppliers that trade generic products, Shandong Shengyue emphasizes deep technical compatibility and quality control. All major products undergo rigorous testing and quality certification consistent with ISO/TS standards. According to the company’s 2025 annual report, over 97% of its spare parts delivered to global customers meet or exceed OEM performance specifications. Furthermore, customer satisfaction scores collected from Europe, South America, and Africa showed an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, further validating the company’s product reliability and service quality.

One of the most in-demand product lines is the HOWO TX spare parts range. These components are engineered to fit HOWO TX models that are widely used in construction, mining, and long-haul logistics. Shandong Shengyue’s HOWO TX parts include turbochargers, fuel injection systems, engine gaskets, and cooling components. According to supply chain data from 2025 Q4, the company shipped over 500,000 units of HOWO TX spare parts to distributors in more than 45 countries.

In addition to the TX series, the HOWO A7 spare parts line has also gained strong traction in the aftermarket segment. HOWO A7 heavy trucks are noted for their fuel-efficient engines and advanced driving features, and demand for replacement parts continues to rise as the global fleet ages. Shandong Shengyue’s A7 parts include transmission clutches, brake discs, suspension arms, and electrical modules. Client feedback indicates that parts from Shengyue deliver consistent performance at competitive pricing, helping fleets reduce total maintenance costs.

The company’s success can be attributed in part to its integrated production system. Shandong Shengyue operates more than 50,000 square meters of modern manufacturing facilities equipped with CNC machining centers, heat-treatment lines, and advanced inspection instruments. The in-house quality lab performs tensile strength tests, wear analysis, and dimensional accuracy checks on high-volume parts before shipment. This investment in production and quality systems has helped the company reduce defect rates to below 0.25%, a figure well under the industry average of 0.5%.

Global distribution is another area where Shandong Shengyue has built competitive strength. The company partners with logistics providers to ensure timely delivery across continents. In 2025 alone, the firm reported that nearly 75% of its export orders were delivered within 30 days from order confirmation, a key performance indicator highly valued by international distributors and service networks. In markets like Latin America and the Middle East, the company collaborates with certified local service partners who provide technical support and after-sales service to end users.

Industry experts note that the heavy truck aftermarket is becoming increasingly competitive, with buyers seeking both price value and performance reliability. “Fleet operators are no longer making decisions based purely on cost,” said Jake Mullins, an automotive aftermarket analyst at Transportation Insights. “They prioritize suppliers who can guarantee parts performance, traceability, and consistent supply. That’s where manufacturers like Shandong Shengyue stand out.” The company’s investments in quality systems, global distribution, and product range diversification align with these market trends.

To further strengthen market position, Shandong Shengyue has implemented digital transformation initiatives focused on inventory management and customer service. The company adopted a cloud-based ERP system in early 2025, enabling real-time visibility of stock levels across warehouses in China, Turkey, and Brazil. This digital upgrade has reduced order processing times by 20% and improved accuracy in delivery planning.

Looking ahead, Shandong Shengyue plans to expand its product portfolio to include parts for electric heavy-duty trucks and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With many regions pushing for cleaner transport solutions, the transition toward electrified commercial vehicles is accelerating. The company intends to leverage its manufacturing expertise to produce high-precision components suitable for next-generation heavy trucks, including battery cooling assemblies and electric drive modules.

In addition, Shandong Shengyue is enhancing its sustainability practices to reduce environmental impact. Key initiatives include adopting energy-efficient production processes and minimizing waste in machining operations. The company’s sustainability targets for 2026 include reducing energy consumption per unit of output by 15% and achieving zero landfill waste from its primary factory.

Industry forums and trade exhibitions have also highlighted Shengyue’s growing influence. At the 2025 International Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Expo in Europe, Shandong Shengyue showcased its latest product lines and distribution solutions, drawing significant interest from dealers and fleet service providers. Participants praised the company’s comprehensive product range and commitment to quality assurance.

Overall, the trajectory of Shandong Shengyue Technology Development Co., Ltd. demonstrates how a focused manufacturing strategy, quality commitment, and global market awareness can drive success in a competitive aftermarket environment. As demand for reliable heavy truck parts continues to rise globally, the company is well positioned to support fleets, distributors, and service networks with products that meet performance and durability expectations.

About Shandong Shengyue Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Shandong Shengyue Technology Development Co., Ltd. is a professional heavy truck spare parts manufacturer established in 2003. The company specializes in producing high-quality replacement components for popular truck models, including parts for HOWO, SHACMAN, FOTON, and other heavy-duty brands. Its core product range includes engine parts, transmission components, brake systems, suspension parts, and dedicated lines such as HOWO TX spare parts and HOWO A7 spare parts. Serving the transportation, logistics, mining, and construction industries, Shengyue has built a global presence with export markets in over 60 countries and a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service.

Address: 6-102, Quanli Spare Part Center, Lanxiang Road, Tianqiao Zone, Jinan, China

Official Website: www.howospareparts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.