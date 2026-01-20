WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WUXI, China — TopLIOU Current Transformer manufacturer Liou Electronics, a long‑established designer and maker of engineered current sensing components, has reported a noteworthy increase in its annual current transformer shipments to clients outside China. The trend reflects a continuing interest in reliable current measurement elements across several segments, including electrical power distribution, industrial automation, and control system monitoring.

Liou Electronics’ product offerings encompass a variety of current transformer types, including the widely used Center Through Hole (Split Core) Current Transformers, precision PCB‑mount CTs, and other sensor components. The split‑core variant, in particular, has been referenced in customer feedback and engineering discussions for its installation flexibility — allowing technicians to position the transformer around existing conductors without disconnecting the primary line, which can be preferable in retrofit projects or systems that prioritize minimal downtime.

In applications such as energy monitoring, submetering, and equipment protection, current transformers are used to generate scaled secondary signals proportional to high‑current circuits. These signals are then interpreted by meters, protection relays, and automation controllers to support routine measurement and safety functions. Products like the company’s split‑core CTs are often selected when accessibility and ease of installation are practical concerns for end users.

Another product that has been integrated into various systems is the DRV421 Magnetic Fluxgate Sensor Compensation Coil, which is associated with closed‑loop current sensing architectures. Such compensation coils can support precision measurement by helping stabilize output characteristics for both alternating and direct current measurements in systems where signal consistency over time is desired. This capability is often relevant in applications such as inverter monitoring, motor control systems, and industrial process instrumentation.

While Liou Electronics has not publicly disclosed detailed shipment volumes, its increasing participation in international projects has been noted by industry observers. The company’s CT products are supplied to customers in more than 40 countries, with reach extending into regions such as Europe, North America, South America, and parts of Asia — areas where electrical infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiency initiatives, and industrial automation continue to drive demand for dependable current sensing and measurement solutions.

Market Context and Current Transformer Role

Current transformers (CTs) are fundamental components in modern electrical power systems. They enable high‑current circuits to be interfaced with measurement and protection devices without exposing sensitive electronics to excessive voltage or current. The secondary outputs generated by CTs are used in protective relays, energy meters, power quality analyzers, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and monitoring dashboards, which collectively help operators understand system behavior and react to abnormal conditions. CT performance attributes — such as accuracy, linearity, balance characteristics, and insulation resistance — are evaluated against relevant technical standards to ensure dependable operation.

Split‑core CT designs allow the core to be opened and clamped around a conductor, offering practical installation advantages over solid core types when line disconnection is undesirable. These units are hosted in electrical panels, motor control centers, and automation racks where measurement points must be added post‑installation. While not appropriate for every use case, split‑core CTs strike a balance between convenience and measurement reliability in many field deployments.

Compensation coils paired with fluxgate sensors, like the DRV421 assembly marketed by Liou Electronics, are part of higher‑precision current measurement approaches. Fluxgate systems can deliver enhanced accuracy and reduced drift compared to simpler magnetic or Hall‑effect solutions, making them suitable for applications that require tight measurement tolerances over a broad range of currents. Engineers in renewable energy and advanced control systems may opt for such solutions where standard CTs do not fully meet dynamic measurement demands.

Operational Approach and Customer Engagement

Liou Electronics emphasizes an integrated workflow that combines design, engineering review, and production within a unified facility in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. According to company‑provided information, each customer order undergoes qualification review by experienced engineering staff to help ensure that the specified CT products align with the intended application and performance criteria. This in‑house control over the design‑to‑production cycle is intended to support both standard product orders and customized engineering requests, such as tailored split‑core configurations or environmental adaptations for specific operating conditions.

The company’s approach aligns with expectations in sectors where measurement integrity and deployment practicality are key considerations. Organizations deploying CTs in factory automation, building energy management, or grid monitoring applications often work with suppliers who can accommodate specific form factors, output requirements, or mounting conditions without compromising functional performance.

While many current transformer suppliers provide a range of standard components, Liou Electronics’ portfolio extends to specialized product groups, including high precision PCB‑mount CTs, residual current transformers, and diverse sensor types that support integration with digital control systems. This breadth of offerings gives clients flexibility when specifying measurement architectures for different parts of their installations.

Looking Ahead

As electrical systems evolve under pressures such as electrification, distributed energy resources, and increased automation, the role of current transformers and sensing components continues to be important. Even as technologies such as Rogowski coils and solid‑state measurement devices emerge, traditional CTs remain widely used due to their proven performance in power and industrial environments. Liou Electronics’ reported increase in international shipments suggests that demand persists for established CT solutions that balance practical considerations with technical adequacy.

Industry participants and customers view the adoption of current transformer products through lenses that weigh not only technical specifications but also logistical support, supplier continuity, and responsiveness to application‑specific requests. In this context, manufacturers that maintain clear engineering processes and product adaptability may be better positioned to engage with evolving measurement needs across global electrical systems.

Company Profile — Liou Electronics

Liou Electronics, also known as LIOU Current Transformer, has been involved in the design and production of current transformer products for more than 20 years. The company manufactures standard and custom current transformers, including split‑core CTs, PCB‑mount transformers, high frequency CTs, and other sensing components. Based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, Liou operates an integrated design‑to‑production facility where each order is reviewed by qualified engineers to help ensure application suitability. Its products are exported to over 40 countries, supporting customers in diverse regions.

Address: Zhuqingzhuang Industrial Park, Donggang Town, Xishan District, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China

Official Website: www.ctsensorducer.com

