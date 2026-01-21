Vertical Farming Market Expected to Reach $24.52 Billion by 2030, According to Exclusive Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The vertical farming industry is rapidly transforming how food is produced, especially in urban and land-scarce environments. By stacking layers of crops vertically, this innovative agricultural method addresses modern challenges such as limited arable land and increasing urban populations. Let’s explore the current market value, key drivers, regional dynamics, and promising trends shaping the vertical farming sector.

Understanding the Vertical Farming Market Size and Expansion

The vertical farming market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. From a valuation of $9.55 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $11.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. This surge during the historical period is largely due to the scarcity of arable land, increasing urban population density, early acceptance of hydroponic farming systems, rising consumer demand for pesticide-free produce, and the broader adoption of indoor farming techniques.

Looking ahead, the market’s expansion is expected to continue at a robust pace. By 2030, the market size is forecast to hit $24.52 billion with an anticipated CAGR of 20.5%. Factors contributing to this future growth include heightened emphasis on food security, development of climate-resilient farming methods, growing demand for efficient vertical farming systems, increasing use of resource-conserving cultivation techniques, and the rise of commercial urban farming initiatives. Prominent trends shaping the forecast period include widespread adoption of multi-layer crop production, increased reliance on hydroponic and aeroponic technologies, expanding soil-free cultivation practices, controlled environment farming advances, and growing interest in pollution-free urban agriculture.

Defining Vertical Farming and Its Core Techniques

Vertical farming involves cultivating vegetables in vertically stacked layers, utilizing methods such as hydroponics, aeroponics, or soil-based growing. This approach is particularly valuable in areas where traditional arable land is scarce or unavailable. Hydroponic systems grow plants in nutrient-rich water without soil, providing mineral nutrition solutions directly to the roots. The major advantages of vertical farming include reducing issues related to soil cultivation such as pests, diseases, and insects, which can hinder crop yields.

Factors Propelling the Vertical Farming Market Growth

A significant driver behind the expansion of the vertical farming market is the rising consumer demand for organic food. Organic produce is grown without synthetic fertilizers, chemical pesticides, genetically modified organisms, or artificial additives, emphasizing ecological balance and biodiversity conservation. This demand is fueled by a growing awareness of health benefits and environmental sustainability, with consumers associating organic foods with safer consumption and higher nutritional quality. Vertical farming meets these demands by enabling pesticide-free, efficient organic crop production in controlled settings, ensuring consistent quality, reduced resource use, and year-round availability.

To illustrate, in August 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that organic product sales in the U.S. surpassed $69 billion in 2023, accounting for about 4% of the total food sales nationwide. This strong consumer preference for organic options is a key factor accelerating vertical farming market growth.

Regional Highlights within the Vertical Farming Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the vertical farming market, reflecting strong adoption and investment in advanced farming technologies. Meanwhile, Europe is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the upcoming years, driven by increased focus on sustainable agriculture and food security. The comprehensive market report covers additional regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional market dynamics.

