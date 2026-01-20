Long-Acting Drugs Market to Reach US$12.2 Bn by 2032 | Persistence market Research

Long-Acting Drugs Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global long-acting drugs market is projected to grow from US$ 6.7 billion in 2025 to US$ 12.2 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing patient demand for treatments that enhance compliance, reduce dosing frequency, and improve overall treatment outcomes for chronic conditions. The rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and psychiatric illnesses is accelerating the adoption of long-acting formulations.

Key Industry Highlights

Leading Region: North America is set to dominate the market, with a projected 41.2% share in 2025. This is driven by advancements in drug delivery research, strong pharmaceutical pipelines, and favorable FDA approvals for extended-release formulations.

Fastest-growing Region: The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market, fueled by increasing chronic disease prevalence, government initiatives for affordable therapies, and the expansion of clinical trials in countries like China, India, and South Korea.

Investment Focus: Europe is focusing on innovation in sustained-release technologies. Horizon Europe funding, cross-border research collaborations, and multi-million-euro projects targeting oncology and CNS therapies are driving market growth.

Leading Therapeutic Area: Cancer treatment remains the largest segment, accounting for 37.7% of market revenue. The growing need for effective, long-acting chemotherapeutic drugs and supportive care medications is driving demand in this area.

Market Dynamics

Driver – Polymer Depots in CNS Disorders and HIV: Polymer depot systems, particularly those based on biodegradable polymers such as poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA), are a key driver of growth in the long-acting drugs market. These systems offer controlled and sustained drug release, which is critical for chronic conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and HIV. For example, cabotegravir (Apretude), an injectable long-acting treatment for HIV, has demonstrated improved adherence compared to daily oral regimens. The continued expansion of these depot technologies into additional therapeutic areas is further fueling market growth.

Restraint – Balancing Sterility with Suspension Stability: One of the major challenges in the development of long-acting injectables (LAIs) is ensuring both sterility and suspension stability. These systems often contain sensitive drug molecules that may undergo degradation if not properly stabilized. Moreover, sterilization techniques like gamma irradiation can compromise the formulation’s integrity, adding complexity and cost to product development.

Opportunity – Oral Biologics and Peptide Delivery: A significant opportunity lies in the development of oral long-acting biologics and peptide formulations. Oral delivery of biologics like GLP-1 agonists and insulin analogs is gaining traction, with new technologies allowing for enhanced bioavailability and patient compliance. Eli Lilly’s orforglipron, a GLP-1 receptor agonist in oral form, has shown promising results in controlling type 2 diabetes while offering the convenience of oral administration.

Category-wise Analysis

By Delivery Technology: Microsphere-based systems continue to dominate the long-acting drugs market, holding a 43.5% share. These systems encapsulate drugs in biodegradable polymers, ensuring gradual release over extended periods. Their versatility makes them suitable for a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, hormonal therapies, and CNS disorders, with minimal side effects and enhanced drug stability.

By Therapeutic Area: Cancer treatment is the leading therapeutic area, capturing 37.7% of market revenue. The high global prevalence and mortality rates of cancers such as lung, breast, and colorectal, combined with the need for sustained treatment regimens, have spurred demand for long-acting drug delivery systems. These systems improve patient adherence, reduce treatment burden, and enhance therapeutic efficacy.

Regional Insights

North America Trends: North America, particularly the U.S., will hold 41.2% of the market share in 2025. The region’s strong healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and advanced regulatory support play key roles in this dominance. The rising burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes and schizophrenia further increases the demand for long-acting therapies. The approval of long-acting injectables like aripiprazole and paliperidone underlines the region’s preference for innovative drug delivery technologies.

Europe Trends: Europe is expected to account for 27.5% of the market in 2025. The region’s aging population and increasing chronic disease prevalence are driving the demand for long-acting therapies. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved multiple long-acting injectables for HIV, schizophrenia, and other conditions, highlighting Europe’s commitment to improving patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

Asia Pacific Trends: The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding healthcare access, government initiatives, and rising chronic disease burdens. India, with over 77 million adults suffering from diabetes, and China’s expanding healthcare infrastructure are major growth drivers. These factors are creating strong demand for affordable and effective long-acting drug therapies.

Competitive Landscape

The global long-acting drugs market is competitive, with both established and emerging companies focusing on developing advanced delivery technologies. Companies are expanding their therapeutic portfolios, forming strategic partnerships, and investing in regional expansions. Long-acting formulations for oncology, CNS disorders, and infectious diseases are areas of significant growth.

Key Industry Developments

Novartis received FDA approval for Leqvio® (inclisiran) in 2025, offering a twice-yearly dosing regimen for cholesterol management.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals partnered with Johnson & Johnson to co-promote ZILRETTA®, an extended-release corticosteroid injection for knee osteoarthritis.

Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for IMAAVY™ in 2025 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis.

Companies Covered

Janssen Pharmaceutica (Johnson & Johnson)

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

ViiV Healthcare

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

As the long-acting drugs market expands, innovations in drug delivery technologies and patient-friendly formulations will continue to drive growth. The increasing demand for sustained-release treatments across chronic conditions presents lucrative opportunities for market players.

Legal Disclaimer:

