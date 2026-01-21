The Agricultural Chelates Market is Projected to Grow to $1.94 Billion by 2030

Agricultural Chelates Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The agricultural chelates market has become increasingly important as the demand for efficient nutrient management in farming rises. With growing awareness of soil health and crop quality, this sector is set for notable growth. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, key players, and regional trends shaping the future of agricultural chelates.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Agricultural Chelates Market

In recent years, the agricultural chelates market has expanded significantly, reaching an anticipated value of $1.32 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow further to $1.42 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth has been driven by the increasing need to improve micronutrient absorption in crops, widespread deficiencies of essential nutrients in soils, the rise of intensive farming techniques, greater use of EDTA-based fertilizers, and a growing demand for higher crop quality.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, with forecasts estimating it will reach $1.94 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%. This future expansion is fueled by a shift toward sustainable nutrient management, increased use of biodegradable chelates, growth in cultivation of high-value crops, advancements in hydroponic and controlled-environment agriculture, and a heightened focus on precise nutrient delivery systems. Key market trends include greater adoption of chelated micronutrients to boost yields, preference for iron-, zinc-, and calcium-based chelates, growing foliar and hydroponic applications, expanded use in horticulture, and development of eco-friendly chelate formulations.

Understanding Agricultural Chelates and Their Role in Crop Health

Agricultural chelates are specialized fertilizers containing micronutrients such as iron, zinc, manganese, and copper, which are essential for healthy plant growth and productivity. Using chelated micronutrients has proven effective in enhancing both crop yields and the quality of agricultural produce, making them an important tool for modern farming practices.

Factors Propelling Growth in the Agricultural Chelates Market

One of the primary drivers behind the agricultural chelates market is the rise in crop production worldwide. Crop production involves growing and harvesting plants for food, fiber, and other agricultural products. This increase is supported by factors like population growth, the need to ensure food security, and ongoing economic development. Nutrient coatings that release essential elements such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium gradually throughout the growing cycle help optimize nutrient uptake and minimize waste, thereby promoting healthier and more productive crops.

Furthermore, chelates play a vital role in boosting photosynthesis by supplying plants with iron and other micronutrients necessary for chlorophyll synthesis. This directly enhances plant growth and leads to higher crop yields. For example, in June 2024, the UK’s Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs reported that potatoes experienced the largest value increase in crop items in 2023, with a 30.8% rise (£237 million or $296.25 million), reaching a total value of £1,005 million ($1.26 billion). This example highlights how increasing crop production supports the growing demand for agricultural chelates.

Regional Breakdown and Market Expansion in Agricultural Chelates

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the leading region for the agricultural chelates market, holding the largest market share. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

