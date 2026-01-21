The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biofertilizers Market 2026-2030: Revealing Growth Trends and Recent Updates

Expected to grow to $5.73 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The biofertilizers market is gaining significant attention as sustainable farming practices become more widespread. With growing concerns about soil health and environmental preservation, biofertilizers are increasingly recognized for their role in promoting organic agriculture. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping its future trajectory.

Steady Growth and Market Size Outlook for Biofertilizers

The biofertilizers market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.86 billion in 2025 to $3.3 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This expansion during the historical period can be linked to early adoption of organic farming techniques, rising awareness about soil degradation, advances in microbial inoculant research, limited availability of synthetic fertilizers, and initial government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued rapid growth. It is anticipated to reach $5.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%. This forecasted surge is driven by factors such as increasing demand for chemical residue-free crops, the rise of precision agriculture methods, enhanced investment in microbial biotechnology, greater emphasis on climate-resilient farming practices, and technological breakthroughs in large-scale fermentation. Emerging trends during this period include wider adoption of microbial consortia in biofertilizers, greater use of rhizosphere-enhancing formulations, increased demand for crop-specific biofertilizer blends, growth in carrier-based and liquid biofertilizer innovations, and improved nitrogen fixation and phosphorus solubilization techniques.

Understanding Biofertilizers and Their Functionality

Biofertilizers are composed of living microorganisms that inhabit the rhizosphere or internal parts of plants, aiding growth by boosting the supply or accessibility of essential nutrients to the host plant. They are applied to seeds, plant surfaces, or soil, leveraging natural processes like nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and production of growth-promoting compounds to enrich nutrient availability in an eco-friendly manner.

Organic Agriculture as a Catalyst for Biofertilizer Market Expansion

One of the main factors driving the growth of the biofertilizers market is the rising emphasis on organic agriculture. This approach supports sustainable farming by focusing on soil health, biodiversity preservation, and environmental protection. Biofertilizers, derived from naturally occurring microbes, significantly contribute by improving soil fertility and nutrient uptake without relying on synthetic chemicals or genetically engineered organisms.

For example, in 2023, Organic Eprints, an international repository for organic farming research, reported that organic agriculture is actively practiced in 191 countries. More than 76 million hectares of farmland are managed organically by at least 3.7 million farmers worldwide. This widespread adoption highlights the role organic farming plays in propelling the biofertilizers market forward.

Leading Regions in the Biofertilizers Market Landscape

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the biofertilizers market, reflecting its strong agricultural base and growing organic farming practices. Meanwhile, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

