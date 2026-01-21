Aquaculture Market Projected to Hit USD 359.24 Billion by 2030 with a 5.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aquaculture industry has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by increasing global demand for seafood and advancements in farming techniques. Looking ahead, this market is positioned for continued growth as innovations and sustainability efforts reshape the sector. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping aquaculture’s future.

Steady Market Expansion in the Aquaculture Industry

The aquaculture market has seen strong growth over recent years, with its value expected to rise from $270.06 billion in 2025 to $285.37 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth during this period has been supported by factors such as increased global seafood consumption, expansion of traditional farming methods, greater availability of coastal farming areas, wider use of basic feed and fertilizers, and a growing number of small-scale fish farmers entering the market.

Outlook for Future Growth in the Aquaculture Market

Looking forward, the aquaculture market is projected to continue expanding robustly, reaching $359.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%. This forecasted growth is driven by rising demand for premium seafood products, the advancement and wider adoption of enclosed and recirculating aquaculture systems, commercial growth in seaweed farming, increased emphasis on sustainable fish farming methods, and stronger focus on aquatic animal health management. Emerging trends expected to influence the market include growing demand for high-value aquatic species, spread of intensive and controlled farming systems, use of nutrient-rich feed and water quality enhancers, commercially oriented seaweed cultivation, and improved disease control and biosecurity measures.

Understanding Aquaculture and Its Core Activities

Aquaculture involves the cultivation of aquatic animals in controlled environments for commercial, recreational, or public use. It is a managed process aimed at increasing the production of aquatic species. Commonly farmed marine species in these designated ocean zones include mollusks, shellfish, prawns, and seaweed, all of which contribute significantly to global seafood supply chains.

Population Growth as a Primary Market Driver for Aquaculture

One of the key forces propelling the aquaculture market is the increasing global population. Population refers to the total number of individuals of a species living in a specific area at a certain time. With advancements in healthcare lowering mortality rates and extending life expectancy, the global population continues to rise. This growth boosts demand for seafood and related products, encouraging the expansion of aquaculture to satisfy increasing food requirements. For example, in December 2023, the Population Reference Bureau reported that the world population surpassed 8 billion in 2023, with projections reaching nearly 9.8 billion by 2050. This demographic trend plays a crucial role in driving aquaculture market growth.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Fastest Expanding Region in Aquaculture

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the aquaculture market and is expected to maintain its status as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market coverage includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

