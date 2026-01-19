A new UNESCO podcast tells stories of World Heritage sites of Latin America and the Caribbean
UNESCO has launched “Your Heritage, Your Story”, a new podcast series that brings World Heritage sites of Latin America and the Caribbean to life through powerful stories, expert voices and memories.
Made possible with the support of the Government of Brazil, the podcast deepens our understanding of World Heritage values and challenges, and inspires the audiences to play a part in protecting these outstanding places around the world.
The mini-series explores three themes:
All three episode will be available in English, Portuguese and Spanish. Discover now episode 1:
Apple Podcasts: English Portuguese Spanish
Spotify: English Portuguese Spanish
Deezer: English Portuguese Spanish
YouTube: English Portuguese Spanish
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.