Language Parent, Home of Speech Genie, Announce Pre-Launch Date of Crowdfunding Campaign

NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speech Genie is new technology that enables learning any language in 6 months. It does it in the same way you naturally learned your mother tongue and speak it fluently without fear or hesitation. The Speech Genie system combines 15 years of refined human brain science with their unique cognitive AI interaction.The funds raised via the Crowd funding campaign will be used to complete the development of the technology and launch it globally. To become an early supporter, register your email for further communications by visiting the website here: https://speechgenie.co Recently Language Parent , announced the launch of early Access Education License. Aimed at universities for research into how languages work, this is the first glimpse of the cognitive AI system that will power the interaction between language learners and the Genie!It is the world’s first implementation combining theoretical neuroscience, Patom theory (PT), and Role and Reference Grammar (RRG) linguistics. Students and researchers can now interactively explore meaning and knowledge representation of our language, for machines.The current system includes a wide range of predicate classes and referent relationships. New features and extensions will be released when available.Early access to the Language Parent Education License can be accessed here: https://www.languageparent.com/education-license/ An explanatory video on the offer can be viewed here: HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=NHNFRMIQKNI Those obtaining the licence will experience meaning and knowledge representation with brain-based artificial intelligence & next generation AI - Cognitive AI!About Language ParentLanguage Parent is a company focused on integrating brain-based AI into language learning products to maximise learning effectiveness.Language Parent was chosen as the company name due to the importance of a “parent” role in the language learning process, popularised by one of the company’s founders.The company is beyond simply supporting effective language learning. Once various languages have been fully integrated and “hardened” for the purpose of supporting language learning in people, the resulting IP and language data will be made available for industries requiring highly accurate, meaning based computer understanding of language.

