PeopleReign congratulates first class of 2026 AI Heroes for contributions to human-first employee service

PeopleReign's First Class of 2026 AI Heroes

Awards recognize exceptional IT and HR practitioners using AI to improve work life for others

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, PeopleReign awards a small number of unsung heroes at work who are responsible for delivering better employee experiences. The real AI heroes are the ones who take responsibility every day for ensuring AI is used responsibly to help employees do more work that matters. They often aren’t recognized for their commitment, passion, and creativity. The awards program is a way to acknowledge their hard work and inspire others to become AI heroes.

Every member of this first class of 2026 PeopleReign AI heroes exemplifies the spirit of the program: they’re the ones evaluating AI use cases, monitoring AI accuracy, configuring integrations, and maintaining guardrails when nobody is watching.

The selection committee is proud to welcome Xavier Solorio from Fenwick & West, Thrinaynee Reddy from Parsons Corporation, and Martin Sanders from Specialist Computer Centres (SCC) to an elite group of winners.

Meet the new winners

Xavier Solorio is a Senior IT Support Specialist at Fenwick & West. He helps attorneys, staff members, and clients with technology needs ranging from audio visual setup in conference rooms to application troubleshooting on laptops and phones. His job frequently involves fixing technology in high-pressure situations when important, expensive meetings are in progress. He receives rave reviews from his team for his competence, responsiveness, and positive attitude.

According to Xavier, what motivates him is “helping someone solve a problem that makes things run smoother.” Xavier enjoys “working with an amazing team to make a significant difference” and “the growth and learning opportunities offered” by his job.

Thrinaynee Reddy is a Senior Director of Platform Applications at Parsons Corporation. Thrinaynee is the lead system owner for “Concierge AI,” the company’s employee service virtual agent. Thanks to Thrinaynee and her team, Parsons employees benefit from AI that takes action to resolve hundreds of thousands of common IT and HR service requests annually.

Thrinaynee owns responsibility for converting agentic AI capabilities into business services that alleviate the need for trouble tickets. She owns AI configuration and integrations with internal systems like Salesforce and Workday. Parsons employees love using Concierge AI because it helps them get back to work faster.

Thrinaynee is motivated by “seeing how our solutions drive meaningful results and hearing direct feedback from users who benefit from them every day.” She says “it’s incredibly rewarding to see complex employee service challenges resolved in moments, empowering teams to focus on higher-value work.”

Martin Sanders is the Head of IT Quality at SCC. His stewardship of the company’s AI initiative (branded “TrinITy”) to automate IT service for internal employees and external customers has led to AI becoming the most common way for SCC employees to get IT help. Martin oversees teams across Europe and Asia and is often called upon to coordinate priorities in the middle of the night or whenever he is needed. Martin’s colleagues value his attention to detail and diligence.

Martin says “achieving what we do with the team across countries gives me an enormous sense of satisfaction and pride.” Martin’s inspired by “being part of a team that is dedicated to delivering high-quality IT solutions. Each project we undertake is an opportunity to innovate, solve complex problems, and make a difference.”

Congratulations to Xavier, Thrinaynee, and Martin - deserving, accomplished AI Heroes!

Want to nominate an AI Hero for the next class? Send an email with the subject “AI Heroes Nomination" to our contact email.

ABOUT PEOPLEREIGN

PeopleReign is the multi-agent AI orchestration platform powering work for many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations. PeopleReign AI gives every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week by automating all common IT and HR service requests. It integrates with more than 100 enterprise systems to autonomously resolve requests related to topics like technology support, employee onboarding, payroll, benefits, and security compliance. PeopleReign customers benefit from 65% call volume reduction and 90% lower cost per ticket. The company has received numerous industry awards for exercising AI responsibly and pioneering the use of agentic AI to improve work life.

Join a community of more than a million listeners who tune in weekly to learn from AI visionaries on AI and the Future of Work, the popular podcast hosted by PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin.

