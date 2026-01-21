Hydroponics Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13% Between 2026 and 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydroponics sector has been expanding swiftly in recent times, reflecting a growing interest in innovative farming techniques. This method of soilless cultivation is gaining attention as a sustainable and efficient approach to meet the increasing demand for fresh produce. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional perspectives, and important trends shaping the hydroponics industry.

Steady Market Expansion Forecast for the Hydroponics Market

The hydroponics market has seen significant growth, with its size expected to rise from $17.2 billion in 2025 to $19.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This historical growth was driven by factors such as limited availability of arable land, the rising need for high-yield farming, broader adoption of greenhouse technologies, early advancements in nutrient solutions, and increasing demand for vegetables and fruits.

Anticipated Rapid Growth in Hydroponics through 2030

Looking ahead, the hydroponics market is projected to reach $31.78 billion by 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 13.0%. This forecasted boost is fueled by growing urban farming initiatives, heightened attention to water conservation, increased commercialization of hydroponic farms, a stronger focus on sustainable food production, and a rising preference for pesticide-free produce. Emerging trends during this period include the wider adoption of soilless cultivation techniques, expanding high-density urban farming practices, greater utilization of water-efficient farming methods, development of controlled environment agriculture, and a shift towards continuous year-round crop production.

Understanding Hydroponics as a Cultivation Method

Hydroponics is a technique that grows plants without soil, replacing it with a supportive medium and nutrient-rich water. This approach allows plants to be positioned more closely together than traditional farming methods, enabling higher yields of fruits and vegetables within limited spaces.

Organic Produce Demand as a Key Growth Driver in Hydroponics

One of the main factors driving the global hydroponics market is the increased consumer demand for organic produce. Organic agriculture follows strict guidelines that avoid synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms, promoting natural and sustainable farming practices. Organic hydroponics applies these principles within soilless cultivation using certified organic inputs, ensuring compliance with organic standards.

Real-World Example Highlighting Organic Hydroponics Growth

For instance, in May 2023, Australian Organic Limited reported that Australia holds more than 53 million hectares of certified organic farmland, accounting for around 70% of the world’s total organic land area. The country has 3,035 certified organic businesses, with 53% involved in production, 45% in processing, and 2% covering both activities. This strong organic agricultural presence underscores the growing preference for organic produce, which in turn supports the expansion of the hydroponics market.

Regional Outlook of the Hydroponics Market

In 2025, Western Europe was the leading region in the hydroponics market by size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on hydroponics development.

