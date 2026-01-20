BlueCloudX Donates $60 Million in Assets To Nigerian Medical Association To Build ‘Clinical Research as a Care Option’

“We deeply appreciate the Nigerian Medical Association’s commitment to integrating our donation into the nation’s healthcare ecosystem,” said Al O. Pacino II, President and General Manager of BlueCloudX. “BlueCloudX is honored to support this new era of Nigerian economic and medical leadership, underscoring its capacity to lead by example through clinical trials,” said Nick Lowery, BlueCloudX Senior Advisor.

Partnership will help Africa access new forms of income by implementing clinical trials as a care option infrastructure

The donation by BlueCloudX® represents a significant step toward transforming the healthcare economy in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa.” — Dr. Majority Hassan

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCloudX® , a public benefit corporation, today announced a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association to implement BlueCloudXSystems in up to 60 Nigerian hospitals at no cost, an asset value donation of $60 million, as part of the corporation’s Philanthropy for A Purpose initiative. The donation will allow for the implementation and facilitation of NMA technologies and education assets.This program will align with the Ministry of Health mission to advance Africa’s healthcare economy by offering patients Clinical Trials as a Care option.“BlueCloudXis honored to support this new era of Nigerian economic and medical leadership, underscoring its capacity to lead by example through clinical trials,” said Nick Lowery, BlueCloudXSenior Advisor.Lowery is also a former White House Office of National Service staff member for President Bill Clinton and helped launch Americorps.“With Nigeria leading the way, Africa is poised to inaugurate in the next decade an extraordinary era of practical leadership in economic and entrepreneurial excellence,” Lowery continued.Each BlueCloudsystem will have an HR GDPR Directory which will enable medical school managers to be in constant communication with their healthcare staff, along with an HR Management system and an Education Package for the Association's 54,000 member physicians across Nigeria.Additionally, each BlueCloudsystem will have a library of standardized education and certification activities including commonly used scales, basic clinical research activities and others, which will be assigned and managed through each medical school, to all physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals employed by each hospital.“We deeply appreciate the Nigerian Medical Association’s commitment to integrating our donation into the nation’s healthcare ecosystem,” said Al O. Pacino II, President and General Manager of BlueCloudX. “This effort strengthens trusted local capacity building, ensuring that sponsors, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, universities, nonprofits, NGOs, regulatory bodies, and privacy agencies can confidently bring clinical trials to Nigeria and should serve as an example to modernizing the healthcare and clinical research in all of Africa.”The Nigerian Medical Association represents tens of thousands of physicians across Nigeria and plays a critical role in advancing medical education, professional standards, and healthcare policy. As part of the agreement, the NMA will be responsible for the coordination and distribution of the donated BlueCloudsystems.“The donation by BlueCloudXrepresents a significant step toward transforming the healthcare economy in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa,” said Dr. Hassan Majority, Secretary of the Young and Early Career Doctors for the Nigerian Medical Association. “Beyond improving outcomes for patients, this initiative creates new economic opportunities for physicians, enabling them to earn more and strengthening retention within the country. I see this partnership as a powerful opportunity to drive impact from our home ground. I am excited about the prospects of this collaboration and look forward to more strategic partnerships through the NMA as young doctors continue to explore innovative pathways to strengthen and evolve healthcare and the healthcare economy across Nigeria and Africa.”“I acknowledge the visionary contributions of BlueCloudXin shaping and redefining Nigeria’s healthcare landscape through innovation, data, and evidence-based solutions,” said Dr. Danbuba Umar Muhammad, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association Committee on Young and Early Career Doctors. “It is an honor to be part of this journey at such a historic moment—when Nigerian doctors must transition and align with global standards in the healthcare value system of research, innovation, and global relevance. The world now demands data, proof, and impact, and BlueCloudXis positioning us at the forefront of this transformation.”Implementation time will be approximately two weeks per hospital and will begin immediately.ABOUT THE NIGERIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATIONThe Nigerian Medical Association is the largest medical association in West Africa, with almost more than 50,000 members from 36 state branches and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and about 19,000 members in the diaspora. The National Executive Council governs the NMA, making policy decisions and ensuring adherence to the association’s constitution. The mission of the NMA is advancing the delivery of quality healthcare services through continuous professional development, advocacy, policy development, knowledge management, and public education, in collaboration with health partners.ABOUT BLUECLOUDXBlueCloudXoperates a unique global healthcare and clinical research network, connecting millions of healthcare professionals across nearly every country. Through advanced technologies and data-driven insights, BlueCloudXis committed to accelerating research and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

