Hemp Fiber Market Expected to Grow to USD 93.63 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 34.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hemp fiber market is capturing significant attention as the demand for sustainable and natural materials continues to rise worldwide. This sector’s evolution is driven by shifting consumer preferences, regulatory changes, and expanding applications across various industries. Below is an overview of the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and industry segments shaping the future of hemp fiber.

Rapid Expansion of the Hemp Fiber Market Size
The hemp fiber market has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $20.96 billion in 2025 to $28.62 billion in 2026, demonstrating a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5%. Historically, this growth has been propelled by the long-standing use of hemp in textiles, early adoption in making ropes and industrial materials, growing interest in natural fibers, expanded hemp cultivation, and demand from the paper and insulation sectors.

Promising Growth Trajectory Expected Through 2030
Looking ahead, the hemp fiber market is set for impressive expansion, with forecasts estimating its value to reach $93.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 34.5%. This surge is anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for eco-friendly materials, broader utilization of hemp composites in the automotive industry, greater emphasis on biodegradable packaging, growth in sustainable construction practices, and increasing consumer preference for organic fibers. Key trends driving this growth include the embrace of hemp fiber in sustainable fashion, the rise of biodegradable hemp-based packaging, expanded use of hemp in automotive composites, increased incorporation of hemp fiber in building materials, and a shift toward organic hemp fiber production methods.

Understanding Hemp Fiber and Its Production
Hemp fiber is one of the strongest natural fibers, derived from the hemp plant belonging to the Cannabis family. The fibers come from the plant’s stem, which contains long strands ideal for fabric production. Through a process called retting, these fibers are separated from the bark and then twisted together to form continuous threads that can be woven into textiles.

Legalization as a Key Driver for Hemp Fiber Market Growth
One of the most significant factors stimulating the hemp fiber market is the growing legalization of industrial hemp cultivation. Industrial hemp, which comes from the Cannabis sativa species, is cultivated globally to produce fiber and seeds that serve as raw materials for hemp fiber products. As more regions legalize hemp cultivation, production capacity increases accordingly. For example, in February 2024, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that support for cannabis legalization in Australia rose to 45% in 2022–2023, surpassing the 39% who supported tougher penalties for its sale. This shift reflects a broader acceptance that is expected to boost the hemp fiber industry’s growth.

Asia-Pacific Leading Growth in Hemp Fiber Market
In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for hemp fiber. The hemp fiber market report covers other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth, driven by increasing industrial hemp cultivation, favorable regulatory environments, and expanding end-use applications across various sectors.

Hemp Fiber Market Expected to Grow to USD 93.63 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 34.5%

