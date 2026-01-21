Raze Announces Full Integration with XDC Network and Strategic Alliance to Develop RWA Economy On-Chain

Raze's Vault-as-a-Service platform goes live on XDC Network, giving USDC holders access to compliant, asset-backed yield at institutional scale.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raze Announces Full Integration with XDC Network and Strategic Alliance to Develop RWA Economy On-ChainRaze is building the distribution infrastructure for on-chain capital markets, designed to move real-world assets, real yield, and real liquidity at scale.Today, we’re proud to announce a strategic alliance with XDC Foundation and a full platform integration with XDC Network, marking a major milestone in the evolution of institutional-grade tokenized finance.The Solution: A Home for USDC LiquidityAs stablecoin adoption accelerates, a clear gap has emerged: large-scale USDC holders need compliant, asset-backed yield opportunities, not speculative primitives.XDC Foundation identified Raze as the missing yield layer. “Users of the XDC Network already benefit from its enterprise-grade infrastructure and low fees”, states Matthew Weisenthal, Director of XDC Foundation. “Raze now offers a core platform for USDC holders to generate yield.”Raze provides a white-glove service and a Vault-as-a-Service platform that enables asset owners and issuers to launch compliant, stablecoin-denominated vaults backed by real-world assets, such as private credit, debt offerings, and commodities. The platform abstracts tokenization, compliance, onboarding, and lifecycle management, allowing institutions to deploy capital efficiently and at scale.“Raze was built to be the distribution layer for real-world assets on-chain — not experimentation, but real financial markets operating on-chain,” said Brian Anderson, CEO of Raze. “By fully integrating with the XDC Network, we’re giving USDC liquidity a home where capital can be deployed into real, asset-backed yield. This partnership accelerates the transition from idle stablecoins to on-chain markets designed for real economic activity.”The Partnership & XDC IntegrationRaze is now fully integrated natively on the XDC Network, enabling issuers to launch Raze vaults directly on XDC Network and connect with growing on-chain USDC liquidity.With this integration complete:$100M in USDC liquidity on XDC now has a stablecoin-yield destinationIssuers gain access to global, stablecoin-native capitalInvestors gain exposure to real, asset-backed yield on a purpose-built enterprise networkBuilt Through Plug and Play & the XDC EcosystemThis milestone builds on Raze’s successful completion of the 2025 Plug and Play Accelerator Program, where Raze participated in both the Digital Assets and XDC-focused cohorts.Through its collaboration with Plug and Play, XDC ecosystem partners, and institutional stakeholders, Raze validated and refined this model in real-world conditions, moving from strategy to production alongside some of the world’s most active innovation and capital partners.Benefits for Asset Owners & IssuersThis alliance delivers tangible advantages for participants:Accelerated time-to-market for tokenized offeringsReduced operational and transaction costsBuilt-in compliance and issuer controlsGlobal investor access through stablecoin railsScalable distribution without rebuilding internal infrastructureWith full integration live, Raze and the XDC Network are defining the next chapter of institutional on-chain finance, where USDC liquidity is deployed into real, asset-backed yield through purpose-built infrastructure.This is not experimentation.It’s production.About Raze FinanceRaze is a white-glove service and Vault-as-a-Service platform for launching compliant, real-world-asset-backed yield products and providing investors access to on-chain yield backed by real assets. Raze combines issuance, onboarding, compliance, and investor operations into a single workflow and offers stablecoin-denominated yield opportunities to both traditional and digital asset investors.Find more information about Raze by visiting: raze.financeAbout XDC NetworkXDC Network is a blockchain specifically developed to support trade finance and RWA tokenization. A highly optimized, EVM-compatible Layer 1, XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism, providing high-level security, fast transaction times, and enhanced scalability. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications.Find more information about XDC Network by visiting: xdc.org

