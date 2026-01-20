Cambodia grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders starting from June 15 this year

MACAU, January 20 - According to the announcement of the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia, the Royal Government of Cambodia will exempt the visa requirement for Chinese nationals holding passports of the People's Republic of China (including Macao SAR Passport holders) for four months on a trial basis. From 15 June 2026 to 15 October 2026, Chinese citizens shall be granted visa-free access when entering Cambodia for a maximum stay of 14 days per single entry, without needing to apply for a visa in advance or pay any visa fees, provided that travellers complete the E-Arrival Card prior to entry. For details, please refer to the website of the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia: https://tourism.gov.kh/2026/01/announcement-11/.

Currently, MacaoSAR Passport holders can apply for a visa on arrival in Cambodia or an electronic visa. For information on visa-free access or visa-on-arrival for holders of MacaoSpecial Administrative Region travel documents, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: https://www.dsi.gov.mo/download/visa_free_list_e.pdf.