GroWise Launches a New Standard for Scalable B2B Sales Engines as Demand for Predictable Revenue Intensifies

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across APAC and Europe, scale-ups and large enterprises face a silent but costly revenue crisis: companies aren’t losing deals, they’re losing structure. The real barrier to growth isn’t market size; it’s the absence of a scalable, predictable B2B sales engine capable of turning opportunity into consistent revenue. Founded by three of the region’s most accomplished sales leaders, GroWise is redefining how organizations build momentum, accelerate revenue, and unlock repeatable commercial success.Unlike traditional consultancies which typically spend months diagnosing problems before any real change begins GroWise installs fully functional revenue systems within just 30–45 days. Companies gain instant access to elite revenue operators at only 45% of the cost of a traditional consultancy, while benefiting from execution, not theory. The speed of impact is more than 75% faster than hiring a full-time internal employee, enabling organizations to unlock ROI from Day 1.“GroWise isn’t another consultancy, we’re the engineers behind the next generation of sales engines,” the founders emphasize. Backed by a proprietary Momentum Map, specialized GTM systems, and deep regional leadership experience across Asia’s most complex markets, the company installs the structure, processes, and clarity required to transform unpredictable sales teams into high-performing revenue machines.GroWise is led by three women founders, a rare leadership configuration in the revenue-transformation space with more than 60 years of combined operating experience:Cornelia Schuler, a transformational commercial strategist known for turning complex markets into high-yield growth engines;Lana De Silva, one of APAC’s most respected sales and leadership advisors with a history of driving double-digit regional growth;Romka Walkowiak, a GTM and market-expansion expert who has built and scaled high-performing teams for some of the world’s most recognized tech companies.Together, they bring the operational depth and leadership muscle most organizations cannot build internally or hire fast enough. Their combined expertise across enterprise sales, B2B SaaS, and high-growth technology enables GroWise to step in as a fractional revenue powerhouse, engineering scalable sales engines that deliver immediate traction and continue performing long after the engagement ends.GroWise’s offering spans sales audits , GTM design, APAC expansion programs, channel strategies, and revenue leadership-on-demand. What clients value most is the company’s ability to install structure, the missing ingredient in most failing or plateauing sales teams. Their frameworks, built from decades inside regional sales organizations, give companies the visibility, operating rhythm, and predictability required for sustained growth.As organizations face rising customer acquisition costs, tougher buyer expectations, and increasing competitive pressure, GroWise is becoming the partner of choice for CEOs who need more than advice. They need execution, structure, and measurable revenue impact delivered in weeks, not months. With headquarters in Singapore and a rapidly growing regional client base, the company is shaping the next era of B2B commercial transformation.For more information, visit www.growise.sg

