Ecowaste Solutions Expands Tulsa and Kansas City Footprint with Dual Acquisitions

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecowaste Solutions , a growing regional waste management company operating across nine states, announced today the acquisition of Baker Trash Service in Tulsa, Okla., and Gardner Disposal in the Kansas City metro area, strengthening the company's residential and commercial service capabilities across key Mid-South markets.The dual acquisitions expand Ecowaste's operational footprint and customer base in strategic growth markets, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a regional platform that combines professional-scale operations with local service excellence.The Tulsa and Kansas City metro areas represent high-growth markets with underserved customer segments, where Ecowaste can leverage its operational platform to deliver superior service reliability.The combined operations bring more than 30 employees and approximately 17,500 customers to Ecowaste's platform. Baker Trash Service, a longstanding waste management company based in Inola, Okla., serves residential and commercial customers throughout the eastern Tulsa area with a strong reputation for reliability and customer relationships. Gardner Disposal extends Ecowaste's presence into the Kansas City metro area as a new flagship operation. Together, the companies operate nearly 20 routes daily across residential, commercial and roll-off services."Ecowaste Solutions' recent merger of Live Oak Environmental and CARDS is a significant milestone in our long-term growth strategy," said Chief Executive Officer, Dustin Reynolds. "These acquisitions demonstrate our dual approach: strategic flagship operations like Gardner that establish strong footholds in new markets, combined with tuck-in acquisitions like Baker that deepen our presence in existing territories. We're building the infrastructure and scale to compete with national providers while maintaining the local relationships and service quality that matter most to customers and communities."The acquisitions reflect Ecowaste's ongoing strategy to expand its service footprint across the Mid-South while investing in the communities it serves. The company's acquisition approach prioritizes continuity for employees and customers, with local teams remaining in place and gaining access to enhanced equipment, systems and support resources.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste management company operating across nine states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste management company through strategic growth and a commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.ecowastesol.com

