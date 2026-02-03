Blueclone CEO, Milan Baria, Invited to Todyl’s Prestigious Partner Advisory Council

Blueclone CEO Milan Baria joins industry leaders at Todyl, strengthening partnership and advancing Cybersecurity Compliance solutions for regulated businesses.

It is an honor to be invited to Todyl's Partner Advisory Council” — Milan Baria, CEO of Blueclone

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueclone, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) and cybersecurity expert, today announced that its CEO, Milan Baria, was invited to join the Todyl Partner Advisory Council (PAC) in May 2025, and has served on the council since. Todyl is a pioneering cybersecurity vendor that provides a unified threat, risk and compliance management platform for MSPs. This invitation recognizes Mr. Baria's deep expertise in cybersecurity and his commitment to bringing enterprise-level security solutions to the small and mid-market business sectors.

Blueclone has been a dedicated Todyl partner since 2022, leveraging Todyl’s comprehensive security platform to deliver robust, scalable, and efficient cybersecurity solutions to its clients. The inclusion of Milan Baria on the advisory council underscores the strong partnership between the two companies and their shared vision for the future of cybersecurity.

"This is a testament to the work we do at Blueclone and our commitment to partnering with the best of the best. Darrin and I both come from enterprise backgrounds, and we share a passion for making that level of expertise and security accessible to all businesses. Todyl's unified platform and its SASE framework are game changers for the industry, allowing us to provide our clients with a level of security and efficiency that was once out of reach for smaller organizations." said Milan Baria, CEO of Blueclone.

"We are thrilled to have Milan on our PAC. His experience in the field and his forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity and compliance are invaluable. Milan's background in enterprise IT, combined with his success in the MSP space, gives him a unique perspective that is valuable to the community,” said Darrin Swan, co-founder and VP of sales of Todyl. “Together, we’re redefining what’s possible with Unified Assurance. It’s the convergence of threat, risk, and compliance management into a single, continuous platform that delivers measurable protection, insurability, resilience, and operational efficiency.”

Todyl seamlessly consolidates critical network, endpoint, and identity security capabilities, delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity prevention, detection, response, and compliance in an easy-to-use platform.

About Blueclone

Blueclone is a New Jersey-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) that has been delivering comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions since 2006. With a focus on regulated industries, Blueclone provides enterprise-level IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance support to small and mid-sized businesses through enterprise. The company is committed to transforming technology into a competitive advantage for its clients, ensuring they are secure, compliant, and positioned for growth.

About Todyl

Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. By providing the tools, insights, and automation necessary for effective and compliant cybersecurity, Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance, all through a scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.