Renogy Brings 'Lithium 2.0' Solid-State Battery Expertise to CMT 2026 with On-Site Engineering Consultations

Visit Renogy at CMT 2026 to see Lithium 2.0 batteries, get expert off-grid consulting, and discover next-gen energy solutions for RVs.

Lithium 2.0 makes solid-state energy storage safer, more durable, and practical for mobile applications. CMT 2026 is the perfect place to see it in action and ask our engineers directly.” — Senior Battery Systems Engineer at Renogy

STUTTGART, GERMANY, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in mobile and off-grid energy solutions, will showcase its latest advances in solid-state battery technology at CMT 2026, Europe’s largest consumer travel and leisure exhibition. During the show, Renogy engineers will provide on-site technical consulting for RV, marine, and off-grid users, addressing real-world questions around next-generation battery technology, the Lithium 2.0 with solid-state energy storage Visitors can experience Renogy’s solutions first-hand at Hall 10, Stand 10E34, while Robeta will feature Renogy-powered systems at Hall 5, Booth 5A74, showing the batteries installed in real vans and motorhomes.From Breakthrough Products to Real QuestionsRenogy entered the solid-state conversation early. In early 2025, the company released its first Super Slim Solid-State Battery (12Volt 104Ah) , marking a milestone in compact, mobile energy storage. Later that year, at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf, Renogy introduced the Renogy PRO S1 Solid-State Battery Series, expanding the lineup with 120Ah and 240Ah models specifically engineered for RVs, marine systems, and off-grid backup.Since those launches, Renogy has received widespread interest from users, partners, and industry professionals—along with an increasing number of questions:- What does “solid-state” really mean today?- Are these batteries fully solid, or semi-solid?- How do they differ from traditional lithium batteries in safety and durability?- What role do they play in the transition to “Lithium 2.0”?The Renogy Solid-State Battery has also earned international recognition, being named the world’s first Smart and Portable Solid-State Battery for Mobile Energy Storage by Sullivan, a leading global market research and consulting firm. This accolade underscores the innovation and leadership of Renogy in next-generation mobile energy solutions.On-Site Engineering Consulting at CMT 2026Throughout the show, Renogy engineers will offer on-site consulting sessions, focusing on:- Off-grid system design for RVs, vans, marine vessels, and mobile homes- Solid-state vs. conventional lithium batteries: what’s real today, what’s still in development- Safety, thermal stability, and longevity in demanding mobile environments- How semi-solid-state technology fits into the broader Lithium 2.0 roadmapThese consultations are designed to help users and partners make informed decisions—based on engineering realities rather than marketing claims.Renogy’s Practical Approach to Solid-State TechnologyWhile the industry often uses “solid-state battery” as a broad term, Renogy takes a transparent, engineering-driven approach.Renogy’s current solid-state products utilize advanced semi-solid battery cells, significantly reducing liquid electrolyte content while improving thermal resistance and safety. This approach reflects today’s commercial reality: true all-solid-state batteries remain largely in R&D, while semi-solid technology represents the most viable and reliable solution for near-term, real-world use—especially in mobile and off-grid applications.Combined with LiFePO₄ (LFP) chemistry, multi-level Battery Management Systems (BMS), and redundant safety protections, Renogy’s solid-state batteries are engineered to deliver enhanced stability, durability, and peace of mind in environments where reliability is critical.Educating the Market: Transparency Over HypeTo support informed decision-making, Renogy recently published an in-depth educational article written by its engineering team, titled:“Solid-State Batteries Today: What’s Real, What’s Semi-Solid, and Why the Industry Uses the Same Term.”The article explains:- Why no official “solid-state certification” exists today- The difference between all-solid-state and semi-solid-state batteries- What users should realistically expect from current solid-state products- How safety, energy density, and longevity are influenced by system-level designVisitors to CMT 2026 are encouraged to explore the full article to gain deeper technical context behind Renogy’s product roadmap and engineering decisions.👉 Read the full article here: https://www.renogy.com/blogs/learn-center/what-is-semi-solid-state-batteries About RenogyRenogy, founded in the United States, is a global leader in clean and off-grid energy solutions, empowering people to live sustainably and independently. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart power management systems, Renogy’s products power a wide range of applications, including RVs, vans, boats, and off-grid homes. Since 2010, Renogy has helped millions of users worldwide, earning a reputation as a trusted name in mobile and renewable energy.Renogy in EuropeRenogy is committed to delivering high-performance off-grid power solutions to European customers. Our local teams in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy provide regional sales support, technical expertise, and service coordination—ensuring fast, reliable assistance across Europe. With 15 strategically located warehouses, we can offer efficient and timely delivery to partners and customers throughout the region.

Can a Solid-State Battery Survive Fire, Puncture & Salt Spray? | 9 Extreme Tests

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.