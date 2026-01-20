Sofia Nunzia Brings Singing and Songwriting Talents to South Carolina

Singer-Songwriter Sofia Nunzia prepares for her first acoustic solo show in South Carolina (photo credit Mariano)

Debut Solo Acoustic Performance in North Myrtle Beach Follows New England Success

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After entertaining audiences across Connecticut and Massachusetts, singer-songwriter Sofia Nunzia will perform her first solo acoustic show in South Carolina at the Main Street Taphouse in North Myrtle Beach on Friday, January 23, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nunzia will deliver a mix of country and pop cover songs alongside her original tunes, offering an upbeat and eclectic night of music.Nunzia is a student in the Department of Music at Coastal Carolina University, where she performs with the university’s country band ensemble. Whether in front of 20 or 20,000 people, her soulful voice and energetic stage presence captivate audiences. Her pursuit of college level music studies builds on her previous experience as a young performer, songwriter, and recording artist, including the release of her first Nashville-recorded single, Do or Die , at the age of 14.In 2025, Nunzia released her first full EP, Lily , a collection of songs that delve into themes of growth, love, and resilience. Each track on the EP is a testament to her lyrical ingenuity and musical versatility. The Lily EP has been praised for its haunting melodies and rich lyrical depth, cementing Nunzia's place as an artist to watch in the contemporary music scene.About Sofia NunziaSofia Nunzia is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter originally from North Carolina. She is known for her powerful vocals and introspective songwriting, with influences from country, pop, and Motown music. Her journey into music began when she wrote her first song at age eight, and she continues to grow as a songwriter and performer with mentorship from esteemed country artists and music faculty. She is currently booking solo acoustic shows for the spring and fall of 2026 in the Myrtle Beach area and for the summer of 2026 in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. For booking, contact s.nunzia.booking@gmail.com

Music Video of Pullin' Me Closer by Sofia Nunzia

