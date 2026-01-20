StyleBuddy Announces Nationwide Hunt for 'Most Stylish Person 2026'; Grand Prize of ₹1 Lakh Up for Grabs

StyleBuddy offers a full suite of personal styling and shopping assistance services to all individuals. StyleBuddy Sabse Stylish Kaun Award 2026 | Win ₹1 Lakh & Professional Styling

StyleBuddy, India’s premier fashion styling company, today officially announced the launch of the “Sabse Stylish Kaun” Challenge 2026, open to Indian Citizens

Our objective is to move fashion away from the ramp and into the real world. We’ve always believed that style isn't about following the herd; it’s about having the confidence to be yourself.” — Siddharth Pandit

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StyleBuddy, India’s premier fashion styling services company, today officially announced the launch of the “Sabse Stylish Kaun” Challenge 2026. This nationwide competition aims to discover and celebrate India’s most unique fashion identities, offering a grand prize of ₹1,00,000 and professional styling opportunities.In a first-of-its-kind initiative, StyleBuddy is democratizing high-end fashion by providing every participant with a Personalized Style Look created by expert stylists for a nominal fee of ₹499. This ensures that every entrant, regardless of their fashion background, has access to professional advice before competing for the top title.The core intent of the "Sabse Stylish Kaun" Challenge is to bridge the gap between aspirational fashion and everyday wear. By moving beyond traditional modeling standards, StyleBuddy aims to empower individuals from all walks of life to discover their "Signature Style." The competition serves as a catalyst for self-expression, encouraging participants to break free from cookie-cutter trends and embrace a wardrobe that truly reflects their inner personality.To ensure a diverse and inclusive platform, the competition features multiple categories tailored to the rich sartorial landscape of India. Participants can compete in dedicated segments for Men and Women, with specialized awards spanning Western Wear, Formal Wear, and Indian Ethnic Wear. This categorized approach allows individuals to showcase their expertise in their preferred style genre, whether it be the sharp lines of a corporate suit, the contemporary flair of global trends, or the timeless elegance of traditional Indian craftsmanship.For participants, joining the challenge offers more than just a chance at the cash prize; it provides an educational masterclass in personal branding. Each entrant walks away with a professional style blueprint that they can use long after the competition ends. Whether for professional networking, social media presence, or personal confidence, the expert-curated looks provide a lifelong toolset for navigating the world with style and poise.Priya Rajesh, COO at StyleBuddy, commented on the launch:"At StyleBuddy, we believe that style is a powerful form of self-communication that should be accessible to everyone, not just the elite. Through this competition, our goal is to ignite a style revolution across India. We aren't just giving away a prize; we are giving participants the professional guidance they need to transform their self-image. We want every person who enters to feel like the most stylish version of themselves from the moment they receive their personalized look."Competition Highlights:Grand Prize: ₹1,00,000 Cash Award with shopping vouchers and the "Most Stylish Person 2026" Trophy.Runner-up: ₹50,000 Cash Award with shopping vouchers and Trophy.Professional Edge: Every participant receives a bespoke style guide from StyleBuddy’s panel of expert fashion stylists.Eligibility: Open to all Indian residents aged 18 and above.Deadline: Entries close on February 15, 2026.The winners will be selected by an esteemed jury based on creativity, presentation, and the ability to carry a personalized look with confidence. Results will be announced on March 1, 2026. Interested participants can register and get their personalized looks at https://www.stylebuddy.fashion/style-awards-2026/english About StyleBuddy:StyleBuddy is India's leading personal styling platform, dedicated to making professional fashion advice accessible to everyone. With a network of top-tier stylists, StyleBuddy provides wardrobe management, personal shopping, and style consultations to help individuals look and feel their best.

