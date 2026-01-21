ASE 2026 to Launch as Asia’s Premier B2B Hub for Swimming Industry in Guangzhou

ASE2026 launches May15-17 in Guangzhou. Asia’s premierB2B swimming trade show connecting global brands with buyers. A strategic hub for innovation and commerce.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Asia Swimming Expo (ASE) 2026 is set to debut at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou from May 15 to 17, 2026. As the first large-scale, dedicated B2B trade exhibition in Asia for the swimming equipment and technology sector, ASE 2026 is positioned to become the definitive marketplace and innovation hub connecting global suppliers with the booming Asian market.Occupying 50,000 square meters of exhibition space, ASE 2026 is projected to host over 700 leading international brands and attract more than 50,000 professional visitors. The event will comprehensively showcase the entire industry value chain, featuring cutting-edge products from competitive swimwear, smart training systems, and digital fitness wearables to advanced pool facility technology and next-generation aquatic leisure equipment.“We are launching ASE 2026 in direct response to the explosive growth and technological transformation happening in the Asian swimming and aquatic lifestyle market,” said Ms. Ping Chen, Project Director of ASE 2026. “Our goal is to build a strategic platform that not only facilitates commerce but also accelerates innovation by bringing together global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry thought leaders.”The expo’s highlights will include dedicated zones for Smart Swimming & Health Tech, focusing on AI-driven analytics and VR training solutions, as well as a Global Industry Forum featuring sessions on sustainable design and future market trends. ASE 2026 will be held concurrently with the established Asia Pool & Spa Expo, creating unparalleled synergy and cross-procurement opportunities within the wider water industry.About Asia Swimming Expo 2026:Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group, Asia Swimming Expo (ASE) is a premier B2B trade fair dedicated to empowering the upgrade of the global swimming industry value chain. By connecting international innovators and brands with qualified buyers and professionals across Asia, ASE aims to drive forward integration, innovation, and high-quality development within the aquatic sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.