ISJ Creates British Boarding School Pathways for Its First Cohort of Senior Pupils

Eileen Fisher and Kay Extance at The Independent School of Jakarta Families at The Independent School of Jakarta learning about IHS

The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) launches UK boarding pathways, partnering with Ipswich High School to prepare first senior pupils for British education

Our goal has always been to nurture globally-minded pupils and create clear pathways that allow students to move confidently from ISJ into British senior schools in the UK.” — Eileen Fisher

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less than five years since opening in Pondok Indah, The Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) is preparing its first cohort of senior pupils to apply to British boarding schools and continue their education in the UK, marking a key milestone in the school’s establishment of international pathways.Today, ISJ welcomed on campus Kay Extance, Head of Senior School at Ipswich High School (IHS) in Suffolk, UK, who met with parents and students exploring UK study options. During the visit, families were able to discuss British boarding education pathways and application processes, while a few select pupils met directly with school leadership to explore their individual next steps.The visit stems from a longstanding relationship between ISJ and Ipswich High School. ISJ’s Academic Director, Eileen Fisher, previously served as Head of the Preparatory School at Ipswich High School for ten years, and has played a central role in nurturing this global partnership and developing international progression opportunities for ISJ students in the UK.“For a young school like ISJ, this represents an important moment,” said Eileen Fisher, Academic Director at ISJ. “Our goal has always been to nurture globally-minded pupils and give families in Jakarta the best of British education. Today, we are building genuine pathways that allow children to move confidently from ISJ into world-class educational environments abroad. Our partnership with Ipswich High School allows our pupils to experience prestigious UK schooling from the inside, while building confidence, independence, and a global outlook.”As part of this partnership, ISJ will be taking its Year 7 and Year 8 pupils on a 12-day UK school immersion trip to Ipswich High School in April 2026. During the visit, students will:• Attend lessons and integrate into daily life at Ipswich High School• Work closely with partner forms• Stay in IHS boarding houses alongside pupils from the UK and around the worldThe programme also includes cultural and academic excursions to London, Oxford, and Cambridge, as well as visits to the British Museum, London Eye, and the Harry Potter Studios, offering a balanced experience of British education and culture.Founded in 2021 with the ambition of delivering a world-class British education in Jakarta, ISJ has moved quickly beyond its early years and prep school provision to create clear, supported progression routes for students into prestigious UK senior schools.– ENDS –Notes to Editors:Eileen Fisher, Academic Director at ISJ, is available for interviews and further commentary on request.Media Contact:Tiffany HuretPress RelationsThe Independent School of JakartaEmail: thuret@isj.idAbout ISJThe Independent School of Jakarta (ISJ) is a British international school in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, educating children aged 2–13.Founded in 2021, ISJ offers a world-class British curriculum delivered by highly qualified native English-speaking teachers, blending academic rigour with pastoral care, creativity, and character development.Its modern, leafy campus serves a diverse community of pupils and families from over 40 nationalities, providing state-of-the-art facilities, small class sizes, and personalised support. The school fosters a culture of curiosity, resilience, and global-mindedness that prepares students for senior school and beyond.About IHSIpswich High School is a vibrant day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 3–18, set in an idyllic 87-acre campus in Woolverstone on the banks of the River Orwell.

