Friendly Recovery Center Expands Eating Disorder Treatment in Orange County

Licensed clinicians at Friendly Recovery Center provide individualized, dual-diagnosis support to address the underlying mental health conditions associated with eating disorders. The expanded program now includes in-house nutritional services, where registered dietitians collaborate with clients to restore healthy eating patterns and reduce food-related anxiety. Located in Tustin, Friendly Recovery Center serves the Orange County community with a focus on whole-person care and sustainable, long-term recovery.

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendly Recovery Center, a Joint Commission–accredited outpatient mental health provider based in Tustin, California, has announced the expansion of its outpatient treatment for eating disorders in Orange County, CA. The expanded program integrates structured mental health treatment, dual-diagnosis care, and in-house nutritional services to address the full clinical and behavioral complexity of eating disorders in an outpatient setting.

This expansion reflects growing demand for evidence-based treatment for eating disorders that addresses not only disordered eating behaviors but also the underlying mental health conditions that frequently co-occur, including anxiety, depression, trauma-related disorders, and substance use disorders. By adding licensed nutritionists and registered dietitians to its clinical team, Friendly Recovery Center has strengthened its ability to provide coordinated, whole-person care within a regulated outpatient framework.

Eating disorders are among the most complex behavioral health conditions to treat and often require collaboration across multiple disciplines. National data consistently shows high rates of comorbidity between eating disorders and other mental health diagnoses, underscoring the importance of dual-diagnosis mental health treatment within structured outpatient programs.

Addressing a Growing Need for Eating Disorder Treatment

Orange County continues to see increased demand for accessible, outpatient-based mental health services. Eating disorders—including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and other specified feeding or eating disorders (OSFED)—often go untreated or undertreated due to limited program availability, fragmented care models, or long waitlists for higher levels of care.

Friendly Recovery Center’s expanded outpatient treatment is designed to serve individuals who require structured clinical support but do not need 24-hour residential or inpatient hospitalization. The program emphasizes medical appropriateness, continuity of care, and collaboration with outside providers when higher or lower levels of care are indicated.

This expansion aligns with broader healthcare trends favoring outpatient mental health treatment models that prioritize safety, accountability, and measurable outcomes while allowing individuals to maintain family, work, or academic responsibilities.

Integrated Dual Diagnosis Mental Health Treatment

A core component of the expanded program is its dual-diagnosis mental health treatment model. Many individuals struggling with eating disorders also experience co-occurring psychiatric conditions that can complicate recovery if left unaddressed.

Friendly Recovery Center’s clinical framework integrates treatment for eating disorders with care for:

Anxiety disorders

Major depressive disorder

Trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

Substance use disorders and behavioral addictions

Mood and emotional regulation disorders

Licensed clinicians work collaboratively to develop individualized treatment plans that reflect each client’s diagnostic profile, clinical history, and functional needs. This coordinated approach reduces fragmentation and supports long-term stabilization.

In-House Nutrition and Dietary Support

As part of the program expansion, Friendly Recovery Center has added in-house nutritional services delivered by qualified licensed nutritionists and registered dietitians experienced in eating disorder treatment.

These services include:

Comprehensive nutritional assessments

Individualized meal planning aligned with treatment goals

Education on nutrition, metabolism, and food-related anxiety

Support for restoring healthy eating patterns

Collaboration with therapists to address behavioral and emotional barriers

By offering nutrition services on-site, the program eliminates the disconnect that often occurs when dietary care is outsourced. Clinical teams are able to align therapeutic interventions with nutritional goals in real time, improving consistency and accountability.

Outpatient Levels of Care

Friendly Recovery Center provides outpatient treatment for eating disorders through structured programming tailored to clinical need. Depending on assessment and medical appropriateness, individuals may participate in:

Partial Hospitalization (PHP)

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP)

Standard Outpatient Therapy (OP)

Crucially, Dual Diagnosis treatment is integrated across all outpatient levels of care (PHP, IOP, and OP). These levels of care allow for step-up or step-down transitions as progress is made, supporting continuity and reducing unnecessary disruptions in treatment. Outpatient treatment emphasizes skills development, emotional regulation, nutritional rehabilitation, and relapse prevention while maintaining close clinical oversight.

Evidence-Based Clinical Approach

Treatment at Friendly Recovery Center is grounded in evidence-based modalities commonly used in eating disorder and mental health treatment, including:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

Trauma-informed care approaches

Motivational interviewing

Psychoeducation and skills training

Clinical programming is designed to meet regulatory and accreditation standards while remaining flexible enough to adapt to individual clinical presentations.

Regulatory Compliance and Accreditation

Friendly Recovery Center operates within a regulated outpatient healthcare framework and is accredited by The Joint Commission, reflecting adherence to nationally recognized standards for patient safety, quality of care, and ethical operations.

Accreditation supports the center’s commitment to structured clinical oversight, documentation, accountability, ongoing quality improvement, and ethical marketing. This regulatory foundation is particularly important in eating disorder treatment, where medical and psychological risks require careful assessment and monitoring.

Executive Perspective

“Eating disorders rarely exist in isolation,” said Alex Stamatis, Founder of Friendly Recovery Center. “By expanding our outpatient program to include in-house nutritional services and integrated dual-diagnosis care, we’re able to address the full clinical picture and provide treatment that is structured, ethical, and grounded in evidence-based practice.”

Accessing Care

Individuals seeking outpatient treatment for eating disorders in Orange County, CA can contact Friendly Recovery Center for a confidential assessment to determine clinical appropriateness and level of care. Admissions processes are designed to be transparent, timely, and aligned with medical necessity. Friendly Recovery Center works with many insurance providers and follows established intake protocols to ensure ethical and compliant placement.

About Friendly Recovery Center

Friendly Recovery Center is a Joint Commission–accredited outpatient mental health treatment provider located in Tustin, California. The center offers structured outpatient services for mental health conditions, dual diagnosis, and co-occurring disorders using evidence-based clinical approaches. Programs are designed to meet regulatory standards while providing individualized care in a supportive outpatient environment. Friendly Recovery Center serves adults throughout Orange County and surrounding communities.

