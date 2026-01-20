Liquid Death Is Now Available As An Arcade Video Game

Super Deluxe arcade model for Liquid Death Alternate art design for Liquid Death Screenshot from the Liquid Death Arcade Game

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ultimate test of your beverage-slinging skills is here with Liquid Death , a deluxe arcade video game that has been infused with the iconic edge of the world’s most ruthless water brand. This arcade experience brings Liquid Death’s fan-favorite flavors and unmistakable attitude straight to game rooms around the world, offering players a chaotic, comedic, and refreshingly intense take on classic tap-serving gameplay.Liquid Death celebrates the brand’s unapologetic personality with sharp visuals, bold animations, and a heavy metal aesthetic that makes every session feel like a high-energy performance. It’s the perfect blend of arcade tradition and modern brand swagger.Building on the creative mechanics of SODA SLAM!, this version introduces a whole new lineup of “hydrate-or-die-trying” drinks and a completely reimagined graphic style. Each flavor has its own look and personality, bringing a fresh twist to every pour. Fans of the original will feel right at home—but with an all-new attitude powering every tap.Players step up to a set of four Liquid Death taps, where an endless parade of thirsty customers approaches with growing urgency. Your mission: serve them quickly, accurately, and relentlessly. Let their thirst levels rise too high, and they’ll storm off—costing you points, pride, and possibly your claim to glory. Precision and speed are everything as you aim for the high score and/or redemption tickets.With both single-player and competitive modes, Liquid Death offers plenty of ways to challenge yourself or take on a friend. Battle the CPU for high scores, or go head-to-head in a fast-paced duel to see who can keep the crowd hydrated the longest. Every round becomes a showdown of focus, reflexes, and bragging rights.Liquid Death is exclusive to arcades and is available in two models: Deluxe and Super Deluxe. The latter comes with giant can marquees that light-up and catch the eye from across the game room. Each model is also available in two art packages, one with purple & gold design, the other in a black, white, & gold theme.Whether you’re an arcade veteran or just looking for a wildly entertaining way to kill your thirst digitally, this game delivers nonstop action with a heavy dose of personality. Do you have the guts—and the gutsy pours—to become the ultimate Liquid Death slammer? Step up to the taps and prove it.For more information about Liquid Death, visit liquiddeath.com.About Liquid DeathAs one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across beer and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. We donate a portion of our proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.com.About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer headquartered in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, with additional offices in Tooele and American Fork, Utah. The company designs and prototypes all of its arcade cabinets in its privately owned U.S. facility, ensuring innovation, precision, and craftsmanship from the very first build.Alan-1 has been recognized with multiple industry awards for creativity, design, and innovation. Its vision is to create location-based entertainment games that deliver unforgettable memories for players, families, and communities. Guided by its taglines “We fight for the users,” “Every game counts,” and “Having fun, building fun,” Alan-1 embraces the joy of play while pushing the boundaries of what modern interactive entertainment can be.For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com or please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3.END OF LINE

