Maja Kazazic Launches Scale Up Blueprint™ to Help Leaders Grow Business, Life, and Resilience

Scaling isn’t about doing more — it’s about doing what matters, with clarity, resilience, and systems that last.” — Maja Kazazic, author of Scale Up Blueprint™

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of Scale Up Blueprint™: 7 Essential Building Blocks for Unstoppable Business, Leadership, and Life, the highly anticipated new book from internationally recognized keynote speaker and resilience expert Maja Kazazic.

Scale Up Blueprint™ equips readers with a practical, actionable framework to grow their businesses, teams, and lives without burning out. Built around seven interlocking “building blocks,” the book is already being hailed as a must-read playbook for leaders navigating today’s fast-changing world.

“Scaling isn’t just about growth — it’s about building forward with systems that last,” says Kazazic. “I’ve lived every word of this book. It’s not theory. It’s what saved me, scaled me, and now helps others do the same.”

The book draws on Kazazic’s extraordinary personal journey — from surviving a grenade attack during the Bosnian War to becoming a successful tech CEO and advising Fortune 100 leaders. Her life story, combined with two decades of business and leadership strategy, creates a rare blend of emotional resonance and tactical guidance.

The 7 Building Blocks include:

Support: Leveraging strategic networks and community

Mindset: Reframing setbacks into growth data

Potential: Unlocking hidden strengths in people and teams

Small Steps: Using micro-actions to compound momentum

Discipline: Building systems that sustain progress

Tenacity: Turning resistance into fuel

Results: Measuring what truly matters

Early readers praise the book for its clarity, compassion, and immediately usable tools.

“This is the blueprint I didn’t know I needed. It helped me reset my team, reframe our goals, and finally move forward with clarity.” – ARC Reader, Healthcare Executive

Kazazic, who recently made headlines for a surprise on-stage reunion with her wartime rescuer at the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards, is using this momentum to bring Scale Up Blueprint™ to global audiences through keynotes, executive workshops, and corporate learning programs.

Launch Bonuses Available:

To celebrate the release, readers who order the book now can still access exclusive preorder bonuses, including:

- The downloadable Scale Up Action Workbook

- Access to the Scale Up Archetype Quiz

- Invitations to bonus trainings and the upcoming 90-Day Scale Up Challenge

📚 Scale Up Blueprint™ is available now in hardcover and ebook wherever books are sold.

🔗 Order + claim bonuses at: www.MajaKazazic.com/ScaleUp

🎤 Explore keynotes + workshops at: www.MajaKazazic.com/Speaking

About Maja Kazazic

Maja Kazazic is a keynote speaker, author, and founder of Beacon House Publishing. After surviving the Bosnian War and becoming an amputee at 16, she rebuilt her life from the ground up — becoming a tech entrepreneur, trauma-informed growth strategist, and trusted advisor to Fortune 100 companies. Her work has been featured by BBC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Discovery Channel, ITV, Good Housekeeping, and more.

