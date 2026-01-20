Construct CRM, AI-Powered eCommerce Platform, Selected to Speak at 2026 Florida Venture Capital Conference

CCRM Presents Construct CRM Estimates

Construct CRM, Leading AI-Powered eCommerce Platform for Building Products Distributors, Selected to Speak at 2026 Florida Venture Capital Conference

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , the leading AI-powered customer lifecycle platform for building products distributors and contractors, has been selected to speak at the 2026 Florida Venture Capital Conference (#FVCC26MIAMI), hosted by the Florida Venture Forum . #FVCC26MIAMI is one of the largest venture events in the US and a gathering point for ~1000 attendees including 250+ active venture investors from across the country. The event, taking place in Miami, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and investment opportunities in high-growth sectors."Construct CRM is a Florida-born company founded by Florida natives, with customers like SPEC Building Materials who service the Florida market. We are thrilled to present at this premier event amid Florida's ongoing transformation into a global financial player," said Santo J. Leo, CEO of Construct CRM. "The timing of this invitation couldn’t be better as our Series A conversations accelerate against the backdrop of our rapid growth. We're excited to connect with Florida investors and to continue to expand our local footprint while scaling internationally as the go-to AI and eCommerce platform for distributors and contractors worldwide."Construct CRM’s rapidly growing free white-label CRM platform has expanded its reach through partnerships with distributors like SPEC Building Materials, Richards Building Supply, and Atlantic Squared. It’s user base serves high-demand sectors including roofing, exterior remodeling, HVACR, electrical, and home services sectors. By Q2 2026, over 30,000 contractors will have access to these tools via distributor-branded CRMs, and the company forecasts more than 100,000 will have access by 2027 in the United States and other international markets.At the heart of Construct CRM's offerings is its white-label contractor CRM platform, which provides a comprehensive suite of tools to streamline operations and drive business growth for residential and commercial contractors. Key features include:• Full Project Management: Simplify project lifecycles, manage tasks and schedules, and ensure seamless communication with teams.• Customer Dashboard: Allow customers to track estimates, view photos and videos, access project documents, and pay or finance invoices.• Faster Bidding: Automatically calculate material quantities for proposals and purchase orders within minutes using an integrated DIY measurement tool or Eagleview measurement reports and property data.• Bigger Deals, Higher Close Rates: Increase win rates and sell larger projects with good-better-best options and integrated financing via the Sales Estimate Builder.• Quick Payments: Access to over 170 loan options, including zero-dealer fee and upfront payment options, or accept credit card payments with processing fees as low as 2.5%.• Seamless Material Ordering & Delivery: Utilize one-click, pre-built templated purchase orders through 24/7 online ordering tools and track fulfillment and delivery status.Construct CRM’s White-Label CRM offering is exclusively available through its distributor partners with no software license fees, no onboarding costs, hidden fees, or user restrictions. The CRM is fully customizable, allows unlimited team members at no extra cost, and requires no minimum spending with distributors.As part of its 2026 roadmap, Construct CRM is currently piloting innovative features with select distributors, including a free sales rep dedicated CRM integrated into the Construct CRM branch-level order management system, known as Gateway OMS. Gateway OMS supercharges the distributor’s ERP and eliminates 6-7 figure annual software spends on traditional CRM providers. Gateway also includes AI-powered email and text message order conversion, as part of its communications suite, that reduces branch data entry by 90%, accelerates contractor CRM adoption, and boosts sales collaboration between branches, sales reps, and contractors.Gateway OMS is bundled as part of its core white-label contractor CRM product offering. Distributors pay no license fees and only pay a fixed fee when they process profitable orders, aligning costs directly with revenue generation. The full version of Gateway OMS will be available to all Construct CRM customers by Q4 2026, driving massive efficiency gains and revenue growth for its partners while further solidifying the platform's position as a transformative force in the industry.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www. constructcrm.com About Construct CRMConstruct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally.

