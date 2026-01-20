Healthie Celebrates 10 Years and Launches Healthie for Good
ONC Certified EHR platform with tech built for longitudinal outpatient care marks 10 years serving 45,000 providers + 17M patients, and launches new initiative
"We started Healthie to drive access to healthcare and empower historically underserved specialties: behavioral health, women's health, nutritional care, functional medicine and longevity, and preventative care coaching," said Erica Jain, Co-Founder and CEO. "These are the clinicians who help people live healthier lives and prevent chronic disease. Ten years in, we're still in our first inning. We're building for the long haul because that is what healthcare needs."
POWERING A NEW MODEL OF CARE
What distinguishes Healthie from traditional EHRs is its focus on the care models that drive better patient outcomes and have historically been overlooked by traditional healthcare technology: longitudinal care, where providers build relationships with patients over months and years; collaborative care, where doctors, nurses, dietitians, therapists, and coaches can work together as teams rather than in silos; and virtual-first care, which recognizes that even in-person healthcare today includes digital touch points that can span from appointment reminders to robust care plans and ingestion of biomarkers and data.
"Healthcare should feel personal, seamless, and human. Our customers are the leading innovators in healthcare, proving that it's possible - pioneering what the consumer experience of care can actually look like. We're building the technology to help clinicians deliver excellent healthcare at scale," said Jain.
THE HEALTHIE PLATFORM AND ECOSYSTEM
Healthie is an ONC Certified EHR with all the tools clinicians and administrators need, including scheduling, telehealth, intake, documentation, care coordination, and billing - on a single platform. Healthie’s Harbor extends that foundation with over 75 partner integrations, allowing customers to build the exact stack they need while enjoying a seamless experience that benefits patients.
"Healthcare is too big a problem for one company to solve. Healthie Harbor (our Marketplace) enables an ecosystem of builders delivering seamless, end-to-end experiences for personalized, preventative care at scale," said Cavan Klinsky, Co-Founder and CTO.
HEALTHIE FOR GOOD: EXPANDING ACCESS WHERE IT'S NEEDED MOST
As part of its 10-year milestone, Healthie is launching Healthie for Good - an initiative that provides Healthie to nonprofit organizations expanding healthcare to underserved communities.
"We've always believed that cost shouldn't prevent mission-driven organizations from accessing the technology they need to deliver care," said Jain. "For years, we've supported non-profits that deliver behavioral health and nutritional care to those who need it most. We’re so proud to launch Healthie for Good, which formalizes our commitment to using technology for good.
The program reflects what Healthie was built for: increasing access to healthcare for those who cannot afford it. That means supporting clinics, community mental health organizations, and other organizations that could benefit from Healthie’s platform.
Qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofits receive access to Healthie's platform at pricing based on their organizational capacity and resources. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
"To our nonprofit partners, both those we've worked with for years and those joining us through Healthie for Good, thank you for the incredible work you do every day," said Jain. "We're honored to support organizations expanding healthcare access where it's needed most."
BUILDING FOR THE NEXT DECADE
Healthie spent a decade earning trust - building core functionality, deep customization, and the reliability that comes from showing up every day for customers. Now, healthcare is in the midst of its most significant technological transformation, and Healthie is leading it by layering AI across clinical and administrative workflows, powering patient data ingestion at scale, and expanding into more specialties - becoming the system of record for healthcare delivered outside the hospital.
In 2026, Healthie is doubling down on AI-powered innovation: scaling Scribe, introducing intelligent automations, and layering AI across clinical and administrative workflows. The company is expanding its data products to give customers actionable insights at scale, continuing to invest in a consumer-grade mobile experience, and supporting innovative care delivery and billing models. This is all in pursuit of enabling Healthie's vision of powering end-to-end, personalized care delivery.
"The next ten years of healthcare will look radically different from the last ten," said Jain. "We're building a generational business by leaning into complexity - because healthcare needs it. That means solving 10,000 hard problems, and when we're done, solving 10,000 more."
ABOUT HEALTHIE
Healthie is an API-first EHR and practice management platform built for modern healthcare delivery. Founded in 2016 by CEO Erica Jain and CTO Cavan Klinsky, the company serves 45,000 clinicians caring for 17 million patients across 25+ longitudinal care specialties and thousands of healthcare organizations. Backed by TCV, Birchmere Ventures, and Velvet Sea Ventures, Healthie has raised more than $42M in external capital. For more information, visit www.gethealthie.com.
