Zebra MedNex Named 2026 Edison Award Nominee for Its AI-Powered EHR Innovation

Zebra MedNex earns a 2026 Edison Award nomination for its AI-powered EHR innovation built on ethical, patient-centered healthcare innovation.

CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra MedNex, an innovative healthcare technology company redefining electronic health records through ethical, patient-centered design, has been named a 2026 Edison Award Nominee for its AI-powered EHR platform.

The nomination recognizes Zebra MedNex’s breakthrough approach to healthcare technology—integrating advanced artificial intelligence with clinical workflows to enhance drug-safety insights, improve patient outcomes, and reduce systemic inefficiencies, while prioritizing transparency, clinician control, and patient dignity.

The Edison Awards, named after inventor Thomas Edison, honor the world’s most innovative products, services, and leaders that solve global challenges and shape the future of industries.

“Being named a 2026 Edison Award nominee is a powerful validation of our mission,” said Brandy Giovanni Robinson, Founder and CEO of Zebra MedNex. “Zebra MedNex was built to challenge the status quo of healthcare IT. We believe EHRs should do more than store data—they should actively support safer clinical decisions, empower providers, and center the patient experience. This nomination affirms that ethical, purpose-driven AI belongs at the core of healthcare innovation.”

Unlike traditional EHR systems, Zebra MedNex’s platform uniquely combines:

• AI-driven drug-safety and research insights

• Clinician-controlled patient case management

• Patient-first, no-contract access models

• Ethical AI design focused on transparency and trust

Designed for clinics, independent providers, and healthcare organizations seeking modern, accessible solutions, Zebra MedNex delivers enterprise-grade intelligence without enterprise-level complexity or cost.

The Edison Award nomination places Zebra MedNex among a distinguished group of global innovators across technology, healthcare, sustainability, and social impact.

Final Edison Award winners will be announced in April 2026.

About Zebra MedNex

Zebra MedNex is an AI-powered healthcare technology company delivering a next-generation electronic health record platform built around ethical AI, drug-safety intelligence, and patient-centric design. Founded with the belief that healthcare technology should improve both outcomes and systems, Zebra MedNex empowers providers with smarter insights while protecting patient dignity and clinical autonomy.

For more information, visit: https://zebramednex.com/

