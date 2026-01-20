HIKARI Smart Sewing Solutions Draw Significant Professional Interest at GTB Exhibition in Dhaka HIKARI Smart Sewing Solutions Draw Significant Professional Interest at GTB Exhibition in Dhaka HIKARI Smart Sewing Solutions Draw Significant Professional Interest at GTB Exhibition in Dhaka

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Garment Technology, Machinery, Apparel, and Accessories Show, known as GTB, concluded on January 17 with a significant emphasis on smart manufacturing. HIKARI , a prominent participant in the 2026 exhibition, showcased a comprehensive lineup of 38 intelligent sewing units, marking its continued expansion within the Bangladeshi market.The brand's presence, situated in a primary aisle of the exhibition hall, focused on the practical application of the H9VⅢ and HT92VⅡ intelligent series. These machines were demonstrated to representatives of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), who assessed the equipment's potential for enhancing the competitive standing of local export-oriented factories.The exhibition highlighted a specific industry challenge: the rising cost of technical training. HIKARI's new generation of machinery seeks to address this through automated controls that facilitate complex sewing functions. During live demonstrations, attendees observed that the Smart Thread Tension Technology allowed for immediate adjustments to material changes, a feature designed to stabilize production flow in large-scale garment operations.Professional media coverage by Textile Focus emphasized the strategic importance of HIKARI's 2026 product rollout, which began earlier this month with a specialized launch event in Bangladesh. The engagement from local industry leaders suggests a growing appetite for equipment that balances advanced software integration with mechanical durability.HIKARI's leadership engaged with regional buyers throughout the four-day event to discuss long-term service infrastructure and technical support. The company's commitment to localized solutions in Bangladesh remains a cornerstone of its global research and development strategy, aiming to provide measurable value through increased operational efficiency.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

