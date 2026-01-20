HIKARI Demonstrates AI Integration in Industrial Sewing at GTB Bangladesh Exhibition HIKARI Demonstrates AI Integration in Industrial Sewing at GTB Bangladesh Exhibition HIKARI Demonstrates AI Integration in Industrial Sewing at GTB Bangladesh Exhibition

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Garment Technology Bangladesh (GTB) exhibition held from January 14 to 17, HIKARI presented its latest advancements in automated textile machinery. The exhibition served as a platform for the technical debut of the H9VIII smart lockstitch machine and the HT92VII smart double-needle machine, both representing a shift toward AI-assisted manufacturing in the garment sector.The H9VIII model utilizes artificial intelligence to optimize stitching precision, a development that follows the brand's 2026 technical launch tour within the region. According to technical specifications shared at the booth, the equipment integrates proprietary thread tension technology designed to maintain consistency across varying fabric densities."The objective of our current research and development is to mitigate the dependency on highly specialized labor," noted Wu Liangjie, Chairman of HIKARI. "Through refined automated operations, complex tasks such as corner stitching can be executed by entry-level operators without compromising output quality."The HT92VII double-needle machine further illustrated this trend toward simplified operational requirements. Industry analysts at the event observed that by automating intricate maneuvers, factories may see a reduction in training intervals and associated overhead costs. This technical transition is positioned as a response to the increasing demand for high-efficiency production lines in the South Asian textile hub.Media organizations, including Textile Today and Textile Focus, documented the performance of the 38-unit machinery array, noting the professional interest from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). The exhibition concluded with several preliminary agreements for technical collaboration, highlighting the industry's movement toward digitized production environments.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

