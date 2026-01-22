NPAC Welcomes Ellen Christie as New President

Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada

VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is pleased to announce the installation of Ellen E. Christie, MScN-NP, PhD (c) as its new President. Ms. Christie assumes the role following her term as President-Elect and brings more than a decade of clinical, leadership, policy, and academic experience to the national organization.

Ms. Christie is a Nurse Practitioner with extensive experience across primary care, long-term care, and acute care settings, and currently serves as Provincial Nurse Practitioner Director with Health PEI. A respected leader at both provincial and national levels, Ms. Christie has been actively engaged with NPAC since 2016 and most recently served as President-Elect and Nurse Practitioner Council Director. Her leadership extends beyond NPAC through appointments to national advisory bodies, including the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Implementation Advisory Panel for the Renewal of the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada’s National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being Working Group.

Ms. Christie holds a Master of Nursing (Nurse Practitioner – Family All Ages) from the University of Prince Edward Island, and is currently completing her PhD in Nursing at Queen’s University, where she has successfully completed her comprehensive examinations. Her academic work and research interests focus on health workforce policy, professional practice environments, and nurse practitioner role optimization within Canadian health systems.

As President, Ms. Christie will lead NPAC at a critical juncture for Canada’s health care system. Her term will focus on strengthening a unified national voice for Nurse Practitioners, advancing clear role definition and professional values, and advocating strategically for policies that enable NPs to practice to their full scope in the service of patients and communities across Canada.

“It is an honour to serve as President of NPAC at this pivotal moment,” said Ms. Christie. “Nurse Practitioners are essential to the future sustainability of Canada’s health care system. Together, we must continue to lead with clarity, courage, and collaboration to build the system we want to see—not just for today, but for generations to come.”

NPAC looks forward to Ms. Christie’s leadership as the Association continues to advance Nurse Practitioner practice, policy, and advocacy nationwide

