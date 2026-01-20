Yellowstone Capital Advisors Advises OP360 on Acquisition by iQor CXBPO™

Transaction expands iQor’s global CX capabilities and positions OP360 for continued growth

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellowstone Capital Advisors announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to OP360 in its acquisition by iQor CXBPO™ , a global provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing solutions.The transaction brings together two organizations aligned around operational excellence, scalable global delivery, and a people-first culture. The acquisition expands iQor’s international footprint and enhances its capabilities across digitally enabled customer experience and back-office services.OP360 is a high-performing business process outsourcing provider with operations across the Philippines, Colombia, India, and the United States. The transaction positions OP360 for continued growth while maintaining its culture and client-centric operating model.“Yellowstone Capital Advisors was a trusted partner throughout this process, providing thoughtful guidance from skillful positioning within the investor marketplace through execution. Their disciplined approach and understanding of our business were instrumental in achieving a great outcome for OP360,” said Tim Boylan, CEO of OP360.“We thank the OP360 team for trusting Yellowstone Capital Advisors. OP360 has built a differentiated organization defined by strong leadership, disciplined execution, and a people-first approach. We also express our gratitude to the high-integrity iQor team, who ran a professional and swift process leading to a successful closing. We are proud to have advised OP360 on this transaction, and together with iQor, the companies are well positioned to support the next phase of growth,” said Trevor Allen, Managing Director at Yellowstone Capital Advisors.Yellowstone Capital Advisors advised OP360 throughout the transaction, providing strategic guidance across investor selection, positioning, buyer engagement, negotiation, and execution.About Yellowstone Capital AdvisorsYellowstone Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions for founder-led and middle-market companies. The firm partners closely with management teams to navigate complex transactions and deliver successful outcomes.Jackson Hole, WyomingAbout iQor CXBPO™iQor is a global customer experience and business process outsourcing provider delivering technology-enabled solutions at scale.About OP360OP360 is a people-first business process outsourcing provider delivering customer experience and back-office services to global brands.Media & InquiriesMarisol Sanchezmsanchez@yellowstonecapitaladvisors.com

