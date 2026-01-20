The Prairie Farms Family of Companies Responds to the Signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prairie Farms Family of Companies is applauding the signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, which returns whole and 2% milk to school meal programs.“Milk is a nutrition powerhouse, and whole and 2% milk offer wholesome options kids enjoy,” said Matt McClelland, CEO of the Prairie Farms Family of Companies. “This is a positive step for school meal programs and for families who want nutritious choices that feel familiar and taste great.”Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy, added, “When kids enjoy what they’re served, they’re more likely to drink it, and that means they benefit from the nourishment dairy provides to support growing bodies and active minds.”“This matters beyond the cafeteria,” McClelland said. “It supports school nutrition professionals who work hard to serve balanced meals and helps families feel confident in the options available at school. It also supports America’s dairy farm families, the hardworking people behind every carton. The Prairie Farms Family of Companies is proud to deliver high-quality milk to schools and communities as this initiative is implemented.”About the Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit www.prairiefarms.com Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Hiland’s widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. The company also produces and distributes other beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 people across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from local farmer-owners just miles from its processing plants, where it goes from farm to shelf within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com

