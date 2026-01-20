Axios Security Group Hosts Impactful Church Security Seminar, Bringing Together Faith Leaders & Security Experts

Church Security Seminar Axios Security Group CEO Speaking to the Attendees Jack Wilson - Hero of the West Freeway Church of Christ Shooting Adam Coon CISO Axios

Axios Security Group brings faith leaders and security experts together in Fayetteville, NC, to strengthen church safety and emergency preparedness.

This event reinforced the importance of proactive security within places of worship. Our goal is to equip churches with practical knowledge while preserving the sanctity of worship.” — Axios Security Group CEO

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group successfully hosted a Church Security Seminar in Fayetteville, North Carolina, bringing together faith leaders, security professionals, and community members for an in-depth discussion on protecting places of worship while preserving their sacred mission.The seminar featured an exceptional lineup of subject-matter experts who addressed critical areas essential to modern church safety, including:-Medical triage and emergency response-Threat assessments tailored to faith-based environments-Open-source intelligence (OSINT) and online threat awareness-Licensing and state requirements for church and private securityA highlight of the event was the powerful keynote address by Jack Wilson , who courageously shared his firsthand experience from the 2019 West Freeway Church of Christ shooting in Texas. His testimony provided sobering insight, practical lessons, and a deeply personal perspective that resonated strongly with attendees.“Jack’s willingness to travel and speak with us brought realism and clarity to a conversation that is often difficult—but absolutely necessary,” said Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group. “His message reminded us why preparation, training, and awareness matter.”Participant feedback from the seminar was overwhelmingly positive, with strong engagement, thoughtful discussion, and a shared commitment to safeguarding congregations. The turnout exceeded expectations, reinforcing the importance of proactive security conversations within faith communities.“When God first placed this vision on my heart, I had no idea how impactful the response would be,” Dozier added. “Sometimes faith requires trust—trust in God and in the people He places around you.”Axios Security Group extended sincere gratitude to Chris Davis, Bethany Abbott, and Demetria Davis for their instrumental support in making the event possible. Special thanks were also given to Divine Empowerment International Church for graciously providing their facility, as well as to the vendors and donors whose generosity contributed to the seminar’s success.This seminar marks another milestone in Axios Security Group’s ongoing mission to support faith-based organizations nationwide. Plans are already underway to expand future church security seminars to Charlotte and Raleigh, with continued expansion across the United States.“Our mission is to help churches prepare, protect, and preserve what matters most,” said Dozier. “Safety within places of worship should never be overlooked.”Axios Security Group expressed deep appreciation to everyone who believed in the vision and participated in the event. Photos and additional highlights from the seminar will be released in the coming days.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a veteran-owned provider of executive protection, event security, armed and unarmed guard services, surveillance and counter-surveillance operations, and security consulting services nationwide. Comprised of former Special Operations military personnel, federal agents, and experienced security professionals, Axios is committed to helping communities, organizations, and faith-based institutions operate safely in an evolving threat environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.