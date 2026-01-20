Kuvings Netherlands Launches January Promotion with 20% Discount as It Expands Presence in the Dutch Market

Reset your health : 20% OFF, Photo by @veganwings_ Kuvings logo

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium slow juicer brand Kuvings has strengthened its presence in the Dutch market by officially operating its localized online store kuvings.nl since November, marking a strategic expansion across Europe.To mark the start of the New Year and support increasing customer interest in the Netherlands, Kuvings is launching a January Promotion from 16 January to 26 January, offering 20% off across all models, including its flagship AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer.The AUTO10S features a 3-liter Auto Hopper, enabling hands-free juicing with minimal preparation. Users can simply add whole fruits and vegetables to the hopper and enjoy continuous, effortless cold-pressed juice production. Designed for convenience and performance, the AUTO10S delivers high juice yield while preserving nutrients and natural flavors.“Kuvings continues to focus on providing innovative, health-driven solutions for European consumers,” said a Kuvings spokesperson. “With kuvings.nl, Dutch customers can now access our full product lineup, localized services, and exclusive promotions directly.”All Kuvings slow juicers are engineered with durable motors and premium materials, reflecting the brand’s commitment to long-term performance and everyday wellness.The January promotion is available exclusively through www.kuvings.nl and will run for a limited time only, while stocks last.In addition, Kuvings is preparing to participate in Ambiente 2026 this February in Frankfurt, a globally recognized exhibition for consumer goods and kitchen appliances.At the event, visitors from Europe and international markets will be able to explore Kuvings’ newly launched products and upcoming innovations, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to advanced health-focused kitchen solutions.

