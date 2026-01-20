Hana Omori selected as Top CEO of the Year in Cyber Security Research by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Hana Omori at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Omori, cyber security researcher and CEO, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year in Cyber Security Research for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over 15 years of experience in technical strategy and digital systems, Hana Omori has built a career around solving complex problems through data, pattern recognition, and real-world results. She is the Founder and CEO of AIMF, which originally began as a consulting collective that allowed freelancers to combine their talents and support clients across multiple digital marketing disciplines. While her background includes 12+ years in technical SEO, she no longer offers SEO services—today, that experience serves as the foundation for her work in cybersecurity and incident response.AIMF is now building open-source blue team tools, conducting forensic investigations, and developing automation that allows AI to function as an extension of human strategy. As part of this evolution, the brand is transitioning from AI Marketing Flow to AIMFSecurity to reflect its expanded mission and security-focused direction. Rather than replacing humans with AI, AIMF believes in teaching people how to work alongside generative technology through collaboration, clarity, and ethical design. The long-term goal is to support a future where innovation evolves responsibly—and where both humanity and emerging intelligent systems are approached with respect, accountability, and intention.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, programming, business development, engineering, digital marketing, and software as a service.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Omori studied Information Systems, Operational Management and Business Data/Science at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University where she earned her Bachelors of Business. She just recently got her certification in security.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Omori has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was recognized for Who’s Who of Top Executives as well as for Expertise in Information Technology by Marquis Who’s Who. Last year she was also selected for the World’s 20 Inspiring Women to Follow in 2025. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top CEO of the Year in Cyber Security Research for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Omori for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Omori attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future she looks to lead an organization that actively engages with the nonprofit sector while addressing the evolving landscape shaped by artificial intelligence. She aims to include educational initiatives in her company's mission and is passionate about raising awareness on important issues related to AI's impact on society and hopes to establish a company that champions social support and nonprofit initiatives.For more information please visit: https://aimfsecurity.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. 