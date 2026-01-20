Flux AI Launches CRAISEE Teams Enterprise: the First Scalable Generative AI Platform for Organizations

CRAISEE Teams Enterprise is the first organizational Generative AI Platform with 5000+ integrated AI models for teams to collaborate and avoid AI tool chaos.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flux AI , Inc. today announced the official launch of CRAISEE Teams Enterprise , a real-time collaborative Generative AI operating platform designed to help creative organizations move from fragmented AI experimentation to structured, scalable execution.CRAISEE Teams Enterprise brings ideation, collaboration, and delivery into a single shared system, enabling teams to work together live while maintaining continuity, ownership, and execution awareness across projects, brands, and global markets.Solving the Crisis of Fragmented Creative AI Workflows:As creative teams adopt generative AI across text, image, video, and audio, many organizations face a growing operational challenge: disconnected tools, lost context between ideation and execution, and limited visibility into how work actually gets delivered.CRAISEE Teams Enterprise was built to address this challenge at the organizational level. Rather than acting as another standalone AI tool, the platform functions as a creative operating environment where teams collaborate in real time and carry work forward from idea to delivery without breaking workflow."Most organizations are treating AI as a collection of scattered tools rather than a core infrastructure," said Tim Stickelbrucks, CEO of Flux AI. "This leads to massive budget leaks and a total lack of shared context. CRAISEE Teams Enterprise provides the architectural foundation needed to turn AI experimentation into a scalable business strategy".A Scalable Real-Time Creative Operating Platform:CRAISEE Teams Enterprise enables teams to move beyond simple chat interfaces and into integrated creative operating models, resulting in a single AI foundation across the organization, enabling teams to ideate, execute, and iterate inside shared creative workspaces. Conversations, iterations, and decisions are preserved, allowing teams to build together instead of handing work off between disconnected tools. It is built as a model-agnostic system to protect organizations from vendor lock in.The platform brings image, video, audio, chat, and research into a single interface, while extending beyond asset generation into execution-aware workflows, establishing organization-wide standards, permissions, and governance to support creative work across teams, brands, regions, and markets.Key Enterprise Capabilities Include:- Real-Time Collaborative Workspaces: Teams collaborate live inside shared environments where creative context, iterations, and decisions persist across projects and contributors.- Multi-Modal AI Creation: A single interface for generating and iterating on text, images, video, and audio using more than 5,000 integrated generative AI models without vendor lock-in, such as ChatGPT and Google's Veo-3.- Smart Model Algorithm: Craisee automatically chooses the best model for each use case, without requiring users to know the model landscape- Execution-Aware Workflows: Creative discussions and meetings translate into structured tasks with ownership and priority, ensuring work moves forward after ideation.- Shared Brand Context and Asset Libraries: Centralized brand assets, templates, and shared creative context help teams maintain consistency across regions and markets.- Usage Analytics and Cost Visibility: Real-time insights into AI usage and cost allocation provide transparency, and support informed decision-making at scale."We are shifting the conversation from single-use AI tools to operating models," added CTO Alexander Gorny. "CRAISEE Teams Enterprise is the first system that combines real-time collaboration, and global brand consistency, so teams don't just generate ideas faster, they actually ship them."Driving Measured ROI:CRAISEE Teams Enterprise includes advanced analytics to provide CIOs and CFOs with real time insights into AI usage and value creation. By consolidating subscriptions into one predictable contract, organizations can significantly reduce overhead while increasing total creative output.About Flux AI:Flux AI, Inc. is an emerging leader in collaborative and consumer-friendly artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, the company's mission is to make AI intuitive, practical, and execution-focused for modern creative teams. Flux AI's growing product suite includes CRAISEE, CraiseeCam, CRAISEE Teams Enterprise, BrandChecker, and Researcher, with new releases launching weekly.Visit us at https://www.craisee.com/teams Media ContactFlux AIpress@flux-ai.co+1 (213) 290-5318

