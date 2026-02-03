Convergence and Echobend Partner to Redefine The Future of Creator-Led Media and Modern Brand & Entertainment Creative

Convergence x Echobend Join Forces

Convergence and Echobend Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Creator-Led Media and the Future of Modern Brand & Entertainment Creative Production

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergence , a leading creator management, media, and venture studio, today announced a strategic partnership with Echobend , a premier creative production studio known for its world-class storytelling, design, and cinematic craft. The partnership is designed to redefine how creators, brands, and entertainment studios collaborate to bring powerful ideas to life, from social storytelling to large-scale integrated media and film projects.As part of the partnership, Charles Ifegwu, Founder and CEO of Convergence, will also assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer of Echobend. This dual position will align the strategic growth, creative ambition, and business development efforts of both organizations. The goal is to ensure that both Convergence and Echobend can execute their missions in a way that fosters meaningful collaboration among creators, consumer brands, and media companies.“We are building the connective framework for the future of content,” said Charles Ifegwu, CEO of Convergence and CCO of Echobend. “Our partnership ensures that creators, brands, and entertainment companies can collaborate seamlessly, developing everything from a singular viral concept to an entire media ecosystem. It is about empowering ideas that move people, drive performance, and meet the moment for the modern audience.”Through this collaboration, Convergence and Echobend will operate as a unified creative and production powerhouse. The partnership merges Convergence’s expertise within the creator economy, brand partnerships, and strategy with Echobend’s deep production and creative development capabilities. Together, the companies will deliver a full continuum of creative services that scale from individual content projects to global brand campaigns to original series and films.“Charles brings a rare blend of commercial strategy and creative instinct that makes this partnership incredibly dynamic,” said Zubin Anklesaria, CEO of Echobend. “By uniting Convergence’s talent, brand, and social ecosystem with Echobend’s creative engine, we are creating a bridge between the creator economy, the entertainment industry, and modern marketing that has not existed before.”The partnership will focus on developing both standalone creative projects and holistic brand campaigns that help brands and entertainment studios connect with audiences in authentic and impactful ways. This model represents a new blueprint for the next generation of creative companies: agile, collaborative, and deeply rooted in culture and commerce.

