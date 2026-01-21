DIANE MCCLELLAND NAMED ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS FOR 2026

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Diane McClelland at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Diane McClelland, Co-founder of Girls STEAM Institute™ has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her fieldInclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor — awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Diane McClelland will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of industry experience, Ms. McClelland has firmly established herself as a respected leader and authority in her field. A dynamic and results-driven visionary, she is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Girls STEAM Institute™, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls ages 13 to 18 to explore entrepreneurship within the STEAM disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through immersive technologies and global collaboration.Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2024, Girls STEAM Institute™ is entering an exciting new phase of growth by expanding its reach to young women ages 19 to 26. This evolution of the organization provides mentorship and hands-on guidance in immersive technologies and entrepreneurship, equipping participants with the tools to build wealth, increase net worth, and thrive as innovative STEAM entrepreneurs in a competitive global economy.At the core of the program is a holistic approach that blends project-based learning with social and emotional development. Participants cultivate leadership and business skills essential for the modern workforce while gaining real-world experience in communication, relationship building, technology, and strategic business development. Guided by accomplished women entrepreneurs and STEAM professionals, they emerge confident, capable, and prepared to lead.Prior to founding Girls STEAM Institute™, Ms. McClelland spent more than eighteen years as Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Astra Society International, doing business as Astra Women’s Business Alliance. In that role, she championed initiatives that supported women entrepreneurs and expanded opportunities for business growth and sustainability.Earlier in her career, she co-founded the Foundation for Women Business Owners, where she also served as President and Chief Executive Officer. This pioneering nonprofit focused on increasing access to capital for women business owners, an issue that remains central to Ms. McClelland’s lifelong mission to advance economic equity, entrepreneurship, and leadership for women and girls worldwide.Ms. McClelland's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, strategic planning, program management, business development, leadership, and business strategy. Her career reflects a lifelong commitment to empowering women through entrepreneurship, education, and economic opportunity.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McClelland studied International Business, Trade, and Commerce at Portland State University School of Business. She also received a Dartmouth Executive Education leadership certificate.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McClelland has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2025, she was awarded IAOTP's Top Co-founder and CEO of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. She will be honored for her recent induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes and her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026. Additionally, she was honored by Marquis Who's Who for her outstanding expertise and contributions to the nonprofit sector.Looking back, Ms. McClelland attributes much of her success to curiosity, empathy, and a positive mindset, which have been instrumental in her leadership roles. Ms. McClelland is working on a new movement to increase the number of women business owners in the global supply chains who will mentor and hire GEN Z & Millennial Women STEAM entrepreneurs steeped in immersive technologies into their supply chains. When not working, she enjoys writing, traveling, and spending time with her family.Recently, Ms. McClelland published her book, How Do You Know You Are You? through TaraSwift Press and Amazon about the importance of self-identity. For more information, visit www.taraswiftproductionsgroup.com and watch her videos below:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

