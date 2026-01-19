Governor Lujan Grisham bans overnight stays for children in state custody

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Monday banning the practice of children in state custody sleeping overnight in government offices, which has occurred when no appropriate foster or residential placements were available.

Starting March 1, no child may sleep in a Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) office under any circumstances, and the agency must ensure all youth are placed in appropriate care settings.

“Children who have experienced trauma deserve safety, stability and dignity — not sleeping in offices,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “This executive order makes clear that New Mexico will not accept anything less than appropriate care for children in our custody.”

Children slept in state offices after emergency removals, when agencies couldn’t place sibling groups together, when treatment facilities discharged them without available placements, or when older youth refused other options. Placement shortages persisted despite efforts to recruit foster families and community partners.

Acting Secretary Valerie Sandoval has expanded provider partnerships and established transitional programs. CYFD stopped new office stays Jan. 16 and is relocating remaining youth into appropriate placements, with full elimination expected by March.

“This executive order reflects the standard our children deserve and the responsibility we carry as a department,” said Valerie Sandoval, Acting Secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department. “We have taken decisive steps to stop office stays, and we will continue working with providers, caregivers, and partners across state government to ensure every child in our care has a safe and appropriate place to stay.”

“This is about accountability and urgency,” said Lujan Grisham. “The work is already underway, and this order ensures it continues — not just now, but into the future.”

The executive order directs CYFD to expand collaboration with providers, other agencies, and community organizations to strengthen placement capacity and prevent future office stays.

A copy of Executive Order 2026-003 is available here.