Atlas Park Consulting Selected as One of Few Fractional COO Providers on Kitces' 2026 Advisor Service Providers Map

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Park Consulting, a leading provider of Operations Consulting and fractional Chief Operating Officer (COO) services for independent wealth management firms, announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the Michael Kitces' 2026 Advisor Service Providers Map under the Operations Consulting category.The inaugural Kitces Advisor Service Providers Map, launched January 12, 2026, is the wealth management industry's most trusted directory of vetted service providers. Created by Michael Kitces is widely recognized as the leading authority in financial advisor practice management. The map serves as a curated resource for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) seeking best-in-class operational and service support. "Being recognized by Michael Kitces and included on the Service Providers Map is a fantastic honor," said Cameo Roberson, Founder/Fractional COO at Atlas Park Consulting."This validates our commitment to operational excellence and our specialized focus on helping independent wealth management firms scale efficiently. Kitces' vetting process is top tier, and earning this recognition reinforces the standards we maintain for every client engagement." Atlas Park Consulting provides fractional COO services exclusively to independent wealth management firms with revenues between $1 million and $10+ million; a critical growth phase where operational complexity often outpaces infrastructure. Many of these firms are affiliated with independent broker-dealers such as LPL Financial and Raymond James; and advisor platforms like Cetera Financial Group and Osaic Wealth, requiring specialized expertise in managing the unique operational challenges of maintaining independence while meeting compliance obligations."Independent RIAs face a common challenge: they're too complex for the founder to manage operations alone, but not large enough to justify a full-time C-suite executive," Cameo Roberson explained. "Our fractional model provides access to senior operational expertise precisely when firms need it most; during the critical scaling phase that determines long-term success."Common operational projects include firm operational assessments, in-house COO partnerships, client onboarding systematization, technology stack integration, process documentation, and enterprise value building - all areas where operational efficiency directly impacts both advisor and team satisfaction; and the client experience.The inclusion on the Kitces' Service Providers Map comes as Atlas Park Consulting continues to expand its client base throughout the US. The agency has assisted over 100+ advisory firms since launching in 2018; solve the silent revenue leaks affecting firms, including (Client Attrition, Team Underperformance, Growth Constraints and Technology and Workflow Inefficiencies). Firms managing $100M+ AUM, can close the gap on these silent revenue leaks; on the low end, ranging from $185K - $300K+ annually - this is an example on the "cost" of inefficient operations.Michael Kitces' platform reaches over 70,000 financial advisors and wealth management professionals, making the Service Providers Map a significant resource for firms seeking trusted operational partners. Selection criteria emphasize specialized expertise, and commitment to the independent advisor community."This recognition arrives at an important moment for independent RIAs," noted Cameo Roberson. "Regulatory complexity is increasing, client expectations are rising, and the competitive landscape demands operational excellence. Firms that invest in proper infrastructure now will be positioned to thrive in the years ahead."For more information about Atlas Park Consulting’s fractional COO services or to schedule a call visit www.atlasparkco.com About Atlas Park Consulting:Atlas Park Consulting provides Operations Consulting and fractional Chief Operating Officer (COO) services exclusively to independent wealth management firms and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Specializing in firms with $1M - 10+ million in annual revenue, Atlas Park Consulting delivers operational expertise in infrastructure development, technology integration, process systematization, team training and scalability planning. The firm serves independent advisors throughout the US, with particular expertise supporting firms affiliated with major independent broker-dealers. For more information, visit www.atlasparkco.com The Kitces Advisor Service Providers Map is a curated directory of vetted service providers for financial advisors and wealth management firms. Created by Michael Kitces, the map helps independent RIAs identify trusted partners across multiple service categories including operations consulting, technology, compliance, marketing, and practice management. Selection is based on demonstrated expertise, advisor-focused service delivery, and commitment to the independent advisor community.

