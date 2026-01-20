Katy Marketing Consultant Wins National Award for Website Design

The 2025 VETTY Awards “Torchbearers of Care” Winner badge, representing excellence in veterinary industry marketing and innovation.

Poppy Marketing & Consulting earns a 2025 VETTY Award for Best Website (B2B/Trade) for its work on PAWScripts, a veterinary e-prescribing platform.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poppy Marketing & Consulting, a Katy-based marketing firm serving Houston and surrounding areas, has been awarded a 2025 VETTY Award for Best Website in the B2B/Trade category.

The VETTY Awards are presented annually by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) to recognize outstanding marketing work in the animal health industry. Entries are judged by a panel of creative marketing professionals, with winners selected from submissions worldwide. Past and current winners include industry leaders Zoetis, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The award recognizes the website Poppy built for PAWScripts, a veterinary e-prescribing software company founded by a husband-and-wife team in Gilbert, Arizona. Founder Ricardo Gattas-Moras designed and developed the site from the ground up, partnering closely with the PAWScripts team to shape the brand strategy, user experience, and messaging architecture.

"I started Poppy to do work that actually matters to the people I work with," said Gattas-Moras. "This recognition means a lot, not because of the award itself, but because it reflects the kind of partnership I want to build with every client. When you work closely with founders who genuinely care about solving a real problem, the work shows it."

Gattas-Moras launched Poppy Marketing & Consulting in early 2025 after 17 years in corporate communications and marketing, including leadership roles at Verizon where he led channel communications strategy for the company’s retail and support partner network of more than 17,000 employees. The firm focuses on website development, Google Ads management, and AI-informed marketing strategy for small and mid-sized businesses.

"I spent almost two decades learning what works at the Fortune 500 level," said Gattas-Moras. "Now I bring that same rigor to businesses that do not have enterprise budgets but still deserve enterprise-quality thinking."

A full list of 2025 VETTY Award winners is available at https://thevettys.com/winners/2025-winners/

About Poppy Marketing & Consulting

Poppy Marketing & Consulting helps businesses grow through websites, Google Ads, and strategic consulting. Based in Katy and serving Houston and beyond, the firm brings Fortune 500 experience to small and mid-sized businesses at accessible price points. Founded by Ricardo Gattas-Moras, a bilingual marketing professional with 17+ years of corporate experience, Poppy takes a systems-oriented approach focused on clarity, structure, and work that compounds over time. Learn more at https://www.poppymarketingandconsulting.com

Media Contact:

Ricardo Gattas-Moras, Founder

Phone: 941-777-4933

Email: ricardo@poppymarketingandconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.