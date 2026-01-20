Miami Cyber and AllegiantVETS Partner to Support Veteran Career Transitions

Allegiant Vets logo and brand. Miami Cyber Logo

Partnership launches SkillBridge On-The-Job Training(OJT) program and welcomes U.S. Coast Guard veteran Max Merkley as first participant.

Veterans bring discipline, leadership, and an operational mindset that translates directly into civilian success. This partnership is about creating real pathways, not just opportunities.” — Matt Mulcahy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Cyber , a technology firm driving the secure adoption of AI, is partnering with AllegiantVETS to support veteran career transitions through the federal SkillBridge On-the-Job Training (OJT) program. The partnership is focused on providing meaningful, real-world civilian work experience for active-duty service members as they prepare to transition from military service into professional civilian careers.Through this collaboration, Miami Cyber joins a growing network of employers working with AllegiantVETS to create structured, mission-aligned opportunities that help bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment. The SkillBridge program allows eligible service members to gain hands-on experience during their final months of active duty, enabling a smoother transition while building skills directly applicable to the civilian workforce.As part of this ongoing partnership, Miami Cyber welcomed its first SkillBridge participant this week, Max Merkley, who is transitioning from active duty service in the United States Coast Guard. Merkley joined the company as a Cybersecurity & Technology Operations Intern, where he is gaining hands-on experience supporting cybersecurity and technology operations while developing professional skills aligned with long-term civilian career pathways.Merkley’s role is designed to provide both technical and operational exposure within a modern technology services organization. During his time at Miami Cyber, he will support day-to-day cybersecurity and IT operations, assist with documentation and process development, and become familiar with the systems and workflows that underpin secure, scalable technology environments. The internship also provides exposure to cross-functional business operations, allowing participants to better understand how technical teams collaborate with other parts of an organization to deliver value.AllegiantVETS partners with employers nationwide to ensure SkillBridge opportunities are intentional, structured, and aligned to both participant development and organizational needs. By working closely with host companies, AllegiantVETS helps translate military experience into civilian career opportunities that emphasize mentorship, applied learning, and long-term employability.“Veterans bring discipline, accountability, and an operational mindset that directly translates to success in civilian roles, particularly in technology and cybersecurity,” said Matt Mulcahy, Founder and CEO of Miami Cyber. “Our partnership with AllegiantVETS allows us to support service members during a critical transition period by offering real-world experience, mentorship, and insight into how a modern technology firm operates day to day.”Miami Cyber’s involvement in the SkillBridge program reflects a broader commitment to workforce development and responsible technology leadership. As organizations increasingly adopt advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, the need for professionals who understand security, operations, and governance continues to grow. By investing in veteran talent, Miami Cyber aims to help address this need while supporting service members as they prepare for civilian careers.The SkillBridge OJT program provides participants with the opportunity to apply skills developed during military service to civilian environments while continuing to receive military pay and benefits. This structure reduces the risk often associated with career transitions and allows service members to focus on skill development, professional growth, and long-term career planning.During his internship, Merkley will work under the guidance of experienced professionals and receive structured mentorship designed to help him translate military experience into civilian professional competencies. The program emphasizes accountability, documentation, process improvement, and continuous learning, all of which are core elements of both military service and successful civilian careers.In addition to technical exposure, the internship includes opportunities to observe and support internal operations, business systems, and service delivery workflows. This broader perspective is intended to help participants understand how technology roles fit into larger organizational objectives and how their work contributes to business outcomes.AllegiantVETS’ employer partner network is built around long-term collaboration rather than one-time placements. Employers participating in the program commit to providing meaningful work experiences that align with participant career goals and support professional development beyond the duration of the SkillBridge placement.Miami Cyber plans to continue expanding its participation in SkillBridge programs through AllegiantVETS as part of its long-term approach to talent development. The company anticipates onboarding additional SkillBridge participants in the future and remains committed to supporting veteran career transitions through structured training, mentorship, and real-world experience.By partnering with AllegiantVETS, Miami Cyber reinforces its belief that supporting veterans during their transition to civilian life is both a responsibility and an opportunity. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping service members build sustainable, fulfilling careers while strengthening the civilian workforce with proven leadership and operational expertise.

